Prince Harry arrives in UK ahead of Princess Diana statue unveiling

Prince Harry has landed in the UK ahead of the unveiling of a new statue of Princess Diana next week.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed to The Independent that Harry has “arrived safely at Frogmore Cottage.”

The historic Grade II listed home is the former residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex , and now home to Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie , her husband, Jack Brooksbank and their son, August.

For the next five days, Harry will need to quarantine at the house, which is close to Windsor Castle , as per coronavirus guidance. He will then take a Covid-19 test to confirm he is negative before the event.

Meghan Markle , and the couple’s two children, Archie, 2, and newborn Lilibet remain at home in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

On 1 July, Prince Harry and his brother Prince William will reunite to attend the unveiling of the statue of their late mother on what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday.

It will be unveiled in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, where members of the statute committee, sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, garden designer Pip Morrison and Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton will also be in attendance.

On the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in 2017, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex commissioned the statue.

At the time, the pair said it was to “recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world”.

They said: “Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.”

Prince William and Prince Harry last saw each other in person at the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip on 17 April at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The pair were seen talking to one another as they left the chapel after the service.

It was the first time they had seen each other since Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview, the couple said that a member of the royal family had raised concerns about how dark their future baby’s skin tone might be.

Prince Harry also claimed he had been financially cut off and Meghan alleged that while living as part of the royal family, she had asked for mental health support but been denied it.

Responding to the allegations, a statement from Buckingham Palace released shortly after the interview said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan” but that “some recollections may vary.”