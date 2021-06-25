Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Jake Cornish: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

By Jacob Stolworthy
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JrvYQ_0af84t4h00

Love Island fever is upon us – the popular reality series is about to return for a brand new series.

After a year away from TV screens, the ITV2 show is set to welcome a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca.

One such star isJake Cornish, a 24-year-old water engineer from Weston-Super-Mare.

Cornish is on the hunt for love having just come out of a seven-year relationship when lockdown began.

This inspired his decision to appear on the series. He said: “The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it.”

Speaking about his personality, Cornish added: “My family would say I’m the one who is always up for a laugh, always having fun. I don’t take anything seriously. The prankster! My nickname is Tigger from Winnie the Pooh because I’m always bouncing all over the place. I’ve always got so much energy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YXhq_0af84t4h00

His Instagram account can be found here , and you can find a rundown of the other new contestants here .

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June.

It’ll be available to watch on ITV2 and ITV Hub, with episodes available the following morning on BritBox.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

173K+
Followers
88K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Spanish#Weston Super Mare#Instagram#Itv2#Itv Hub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: Amber Gill and Olivia Attwood among former contestants reacting to new series

Former Love Island stars, from Amber Gill to Olivia Attwood, have been tuning into the new series.The ITV2 reality show returned to screens on Monday 28 June, with a whole new roster of contestants entering the villa.Some ex-contestants were “so emosh” watching the new episode, while others revealed they’re already rooting for their favourite star.Check out some of the reactions below.Rooting for @kazkamwi so much ! It’s literally the ghetto in there! #LoveIsland— #ENDSARS (@yewande_biala) June 28, 2021I don’t know why but I’m so emosh watching this 😭 best memories with my friends 🥰 #LoveIsland— Amy Hart (@amyhart1707) June...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Love Island host Laura Whitmore says she has a new favourite contestant each week

Laura Whitmore has spoken of her excitement ahead of the new series of Love Island... even if she’s currently struggling to pick her favourite contestant.The Irish TV presenter, 36, is making her debut as host of the Mallorca-set reality series, which launches tonight (Monday 28 June) at 9pm on ITV2.Last year’s summer series was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Whitmore previously hosted the “winter” Love Island in South Africa, in 2020.The new series will introduce 11 islanders to the villa in the first episode, including the show’s first contestant with a physical disability.You can read more about each...
TV Showswashingtonnewsday.com

Love Island fans have already chosen their favorite contestant for 2021.

Love Island fans have already chosen their favorite contestant for 2021. Despite having only seen one episode of this year’s series, Love Island viewers have already chosen their favorite candidate. Tonight was the return of this year’s series, and it was participant Kaz who stole the show and got fans...
TV & VideosPosted by
Tyla

Who is Toby Aromolaran? Love Island 2021 Cast

Toby Aromolaran is among the original 11 cast members in this year's Love Island. He's joined by Sharon Gaffka, Aaron Francis, Liberty Poole, Hugo Hammond, Shannon Singh, Jake Cornish, Kaz Kamwi, Brad McClelland, Chloe Burrows and Faye Winter. The 22-year-old from Essex is desperate to find love, and he hopes...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Love Island contestant ‘will be voted off after just 48 hours’ in tonight’s episode

In tonight’s episode of Love Island, a contestant will be voted off within 48 hours, according to reports.The MailOnline reports that Wednesday night’s episode (30 June) will include a recoupling, in which bombshell Chloe Burrows chooses a man to pair up with, leaving one of the other female Islanders single and dumped from the villa.The Islander, who has not been named, will be the earliest contestant to ever be sent home from the show.Contestants are typically booted from the series around day five or six.A teaser clip for the new episode shared by MailOnline shows the Islanders reacting in shock to the news.All we know so far of Chloe’s choice for a man to couple up with is her description: “When I first saw him, I thought he was absolutely gorgeous. Even though we haven’t really spent any time together at all, the time that we did spend was just so fab.“The most important thing is you made me feel really comfortable which was my number one thing coming in.”She also called him “absolutely gorgeous”.Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVHub.
TV & VideosBBC

Love Island: ITV condemns death threats sent to contestant Chloe Burrows

ITV has condemned death threats sent to Love Island contestant Chloe Burrows, calling them "wholly unacceptable". On Wednesday night's show, Burrows chose to recouple with Aaron Francis, leaving Shannon Singh single. The move resulted in Shannon departing the dating programme, causing people to send threats to Burrows online, with some...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Who left Love Island last night? Second contestant exits villa after dramatic recoupling

Chuggs Wallis is the second contestant to be evicted from Love Island.Following Shannon’s exit from the island on 20 June, the business owner has become the next islander to be dumped from the villa after being left single in Monday’s episode (5 July).Chuggs’ exit from the ITV series came after newcomer Rachel Finni entered the villa on Friday’s episode (2 July) and was tasked with deciding which of the single boys – either him or Brad McClelland – she would like to couple up with. The 29-year-old luxury travel specialist had to make her choice in just 24 hours....
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Former Love Island star hits back at claims this series features 'first' disabled contestant

A former Love Island star has taken issue with the claims that the show has cast its first-ever disabled contestant this year. Niall Aslam, who suffers from autism spectrum disorder, appeared on the ITV2 dating show in 2018 but had to leave the villa just nine days after he entered a stress-induced psychotic episode when he wasn't given the help he was promised to manage his disability.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Who Broke Into The ‘Love Island’ Villa In Mallorca?

On the night of July 6, an intruder broke into the luxurious Love Island villa on the Spanish island of Mallorca. A spokesperson for the ITV show said the security breach was quickly identified. Security immediately removed the intruder from the villa. However, this was no normal break-in as it turns out it was the work of a notorious YouTube prankster. In fact, this was something he had been planning for a long time.
TV & VideosGrazia

Which Love Island Contestants Applied, And Which Were Scouted On Instagram?

Getting on Love Island isn't a walk in the park, or, should we say, as simple as a strut into the villa. Either your Instagram game has to be on fire, and a producer will slide into your DMs, inviting you to apply. Or you have to apply the long winded way through ITV, attaching a few pictures of yourself and a short video, in the hopes that your application will stand out to producers.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Love Island fans think Shannon Singh will return at Casa Amor following shock exit

Love Island viewers already have some theories about Shannon Singh’s exit from the show.In a shock twist occurring in the opening of Wednesday (30 June) night’s episode, model Singh was eliminated from the villa after Chloe Burrows partnered up with Aaron Francis.Singh’s dumping was branded “brutal” by viewers, with many saying that its timing in the show’s opening moments and the fact that Singh had been in for less than 48 hours could be a sign that her time on Love Island is far from over.Many speculated that the Scottish influencer would return for Casa Amor, the stage in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy