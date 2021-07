Throughout the last year feelings of isolation and loneliness became all too familiar to everyone. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the mental health of many Americans. However, senior citizens and their caregivers have arguably been among those most impacted. Nursing home residents and their loved ones had to endure a year of incredibly strict regulations, often not being able to see or hug friends and family. Safety has always been a top priority at Restore Health Rehabilitation Center, still residents and caregivers alike were disappointed and even scared, when visitation was restricted. While most everyone has been understanding and supportive of the precautions put in place, this disruption turned many people’s routine upside down for more than a year.