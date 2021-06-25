Cancel
NBA

Kevin Durant Blasts Scottie Pippen After LeBron James Comparison

By Brian Jones
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Durant called out Scottie Pippen from some of the things he said about him in a recent interview. Pippen spoke to GQ to promote his new bourbon and memoir. He talked about Durant's performance in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Brooklyn Nets star scored 48 points but accidentally stepped on the line during what would have been the game-winning three, which would have sent the Nets to the Eastern Conference Finals. Pippen talked about what's wrong with Durant's game and said he's no LeBron James.

Lebron James
Scottie Pippen
Kevin Durant
