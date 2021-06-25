Kevin Durant Blasts Scottie Pippen After LeBron James Comparison
Kevin Durant called out Scottie Pippen from some of the things he said about him in a recent interview. Pippen spoke to GQ to promote his new bourbon and memoir. He talked about Durant's performance in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Brooklyn Nets star scored 48 points but accidentally stepped on the line during what would have been the game-winning three, which would have sent the Nets to the Eastern Conference Finals. Pippen talked about what's wrong with Durant's game and said he's no LeBron James.popculture.com