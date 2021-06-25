Kevin Durant Blasts Scottie Pippen After LeBron James Comparison

Doug Gottlieb: “In an effort to be liked and respected, neither is happening… I don’t think you know how staining the term ‘you’re a racist’ is, especially to someone who isn’t… Scottie sounds like an idiot… All this does is expose Scottie Pippen as a TERRIBLE TEAMMATE and not accountable for his own actions. It makes me think even more of Michael Jordan and even less of Scottie Pippen… He made outlandish claims. What are you even talking about Scottie, you’re talking out of you’re a** and sound like the dumbest human being on earth. Somebody tackle him and stop him from doing these ludicrous interviews…. You gotta say ‘yeah, this bourbon I’m selling? I’ve been drinking it all morning!’ If you don’t give him the ball or make him feel like Batman, he’s going to take his stuff and go home and call you a racist.” (Full Audio Above)