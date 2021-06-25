Cancel
FTX Crypto Exchange CEO Says Another Huge Partnership Is on the Way

By Luke Conway
The Street Crypto
 16 days ago
In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Sam Bankman-Fried had a number of comments on the future of the FTX exchange as well as Bitcoin's future.

When asked how many avenues the exchange is looking at in terms of marketing partnerships, Bankman-Fried said that he would be lying if he said there weren't other deals in the pipeline.

"I would be lying if I said there weren't any more (partnerships) being planned," said Bankman-Fried. "Oh I can just see our agents texting each other hoping I don't say anything right now. Over the next couple of months, I would be surprised if there weren't at least one more thing coming out."

The exchange announced a huge partnership with the MLB just two days ago that includes FTX patches on umpire uniforms and will allow FTX to market itself as a sponsor of the league.

The MLB partnership came after the exchange scored an exclusive partnership with the Miami Heat that also effectively renamed the team's arena to 'FTX Arena.'

Now the CEO is now hinting that at least one other larger deal on the way. Bankman-Fried also had a number of comments on the condition of the market.

"On the one hand, I think the institutional money is still planning to come in. It's going to be months to years. These are a lot of slow-moving careful institutions that are making decade-long decisions about what they're going to do with their business," said Bankman-Fried about the state of the market right now.

Bankman-Fried also said that he thought some institutions would start to trickle in now but that it could be a year or two before more of them get involved.

"I think we are going to see some start to trickle in now but I think it's going to be a year or two before a lot of them start getting involved."

He also added that a portion of the selloff has been driven by over-leveraged long positions that have been liquidated and no longer pose a threat.

"Some of this selloff has been driven by liquidations, leveraged long positions that got blown out. The potential for those to drive things down is down. A lot of people that could get liquidated did get liquidated."

The Street Crypto delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis on cryptocurrency.

