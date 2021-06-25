Cancel
What employers can ask about your vaccination status -- and what they can't

By Kathryn Vasel, CNN Business
Fox5 KVVU
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore companies are bringing workers back into the office -- and some employers want to know about vaccination status. Morgan Stanley told employees who work at its Manhattan headquarters that they have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before returning to the office. The bank also said in a memo to New York employees that staff working in buildings with a "large employee presence" must confirm their vaccination status by early July.

#Vaccination#Morgan Stanley#Ogletree Deakins#Eeoc#Ada#Cnn Business
Public Healthcommercialintegrator.com

Gartner: About Half Of Global Organizations Aren’t Tracking Vaccination Status

With economies reopen and pandemic-related restrictions on indoor gatherings fading away, organizations are now tasked with bringing employees back to the office while keeping everyone’s health in mind. As integrators scale back up and bring office staff back to the physical office, they’ll need to develop policies to help them navigate this new way of working.
Public Healththelily.com

You’re vaccinated, but your friends aren’t. Now what?

Maria Varela will turn 21 on July 13. After months inside, she is looking for a reason to celebrate. “The plan was always to go to my friend’s house, get a group of friends together and just be young adults,” the rising college senior said. She’s been home in Fort Worth, attending New Jersey’s Fairleigh Dickinson University virtually because of the pandemic.
Public Healthbiztimes.biz

What a ‘team health assessment’ can reveal about your business

As the nation works its way out of the pandemic and associated economic troubles, some business leaders might fret about their company’s strength going forward. Perhaps it’s time for those businesses to assess just how well their teams are performing. Here’s a hint: A company’s strengths ultimately come down to...
LawPosted by
Reuters

The FTC’s unique approach to legal talent

Pat Bak, who recently retired as the Deputy Executive Director at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), had a storied career as a lawyer in government service across multiple federal agencies. From the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) through multiple roles at the FTC with a stint as an in-house counsel in between, Bak says she found all of her roles illuminating and meaningful.
TechnologyLight Reading

WiCipedia: You can't become what you don't see

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Children look up to male role models in STEM; The Generation Equality Forum tackles inequality on a worldwide scale; tech accessories designed for women; and more. You know that expression that you can't become what you don't see? An article in She the People,...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

‘Ministers’ Shielded From Harassment Claims, 7th Cir. Says (1)

Plaintiff may appeal ruling, reflecting split circuit decisions. A divided Seventh Circuit broadened a religious employer defense to encompass hostile work environment claims brought by employees who qualify as “ministers,” deepening a circuit split that eventually could reach the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 7-3 ruling Friday, the U.S. Court...
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

Insurance giant CNA reports data breach after ransomware attack

CNA Financial Corporation, a leading US-based insurance company, is notifying customers of a data breach following a Phoenix CryptoLocker ransomware attack that hit its systems in March. CNA is considered the seventh-largest commercial insurance firm in the US based on stats from the Insurance Information Institute. The company provides an...
Healthscmagazine.com

CMS, NIH ERM programs failed to account for national security risks, says OIG

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services enterprise risk management policies and procedures do not account for national security risks. As a result, CMS programs are unable to ensure its security controls are effective in defending against foreign and domestic adversaries, according to a new Office of the Inspector General audit.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheStreet

Cochell Law Firm Racks Up Major Wins Against The FTC

HOUSTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cochell Law Firm is proud to announce that just last week, the Central District Court of California ruled in favor of Steve's Client, Redwood Scientific Technologies sanctioning the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") for discovery abuse in seeking monetary relief under the FTC Act. This appears to be the first time that the FTC has been sanctioned by a court in an FTC case. In another precedent-setting decision, the district court ordered that the FTC pay all fees incurred by a Receiver following the Supreme Court's ruling in AMG Capital Management v. FTC. www.scotusblog.com/case-files/cases/amg-capital-management-llc-v-federal-trade-commission/
EconomyInvestmentNews

401(k) lawsuit alleges excessive adviser compensation

A comprehensive lawsuit filed this week against large AAA member groups alleges that plan participants overpaid for years for investments and services, including compensation to Wells Fargo and Captrust. In an 81-page class-action complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in the Western District of North Carolina, plaintiff law firm...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Michigan Statewgvunews.org

Michigan court won’t extend voting redistricting deadline

The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday denied a request to extend the deadline for drawing new legislative and congressional maps despite a delay in census redistricting data. The Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, whose members have been meeting since September 2020, asked the court in April to allow for more time to draw the maps.

