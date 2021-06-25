What employers can ask about your vaccination status -- and what they can't
More companies are bringing workers back into the office -- and some employers want to know about vaccination status. Morgan Stanley told employees who work at its Manhattan headquarters that they have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before returning to the office. The bank also said in a memo to New York employees that staff working in buildings with a "large employee presence" must confirm their vaccination status by early July.www.fox5vegas.com