Margaret Delia Schreiber passed away June 22, 2021, at Woodbridge Health Center, Logansport. She was born Jan. 29, 1927, to Madeline and Faustin Zeller in Aurora, Ill. Her life was eventful and diverse, with her favorite chapters revolving around the country life, her family, historical books, and her faithful dogs. Her grasp of history and current events was remarkable, and she loved the little known and fascinating side stories of historical figures.