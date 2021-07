Have you ever heard of a pineberry? This word is actually a combination of pineapple strawberry. These unique berries are increasingly popular among growers in farmer's markets and specialty stores, and customer reviews are raving. They look like white strawberries and have been called albino berries by those unfamiliar with this fruiting ground cover. At first glance, they look like an underripe strawberry that has a pinkish or white color, with tiny red seeds. You would probably assume that they would taste just like regular strawberries, but quickly realize that this assumption is wrong. After popping a pineberry in your mouth, you will immediately taste a pineapple flavor thanks to cross-pollination of this everbearing fruit variety. June-bearing strawberry cultivars are usually the norm, but next year you'll want to skip the June variety altogether for some pineberry action!