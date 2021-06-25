Cancel
Denver, CO

Editor's Notebook: Lessons and silver linings found in Denver's challenging year of business

By Kourtney Geers
Denver Business Journal
 16 days ago
Denver Business Journal profiles five businesses with unique experiences during the pandemic. The lessons they learned will help shape their futures.

Denver Business Journal

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

2021 Denver-Area Stock Brokerage Firms

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by Denver Business Journal. Only companies that replied to our inquiries were included in this List. The Denver area is defined as the seven-county metro (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties). In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. Wedbush Securities, ranked No. 9 on last year’s List, did not respond in time for publication.
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

K3 Technology provides IT leadership and data security solutions for Denver companies

K3 Technology helps companies improve IT security and risk management with a mix of control, detection, and response strategies to keep networks running efficiently. K3 provides guidance and execution of IT and data security solutions for a variety of organizations, including law firms, engineering firms, and companies involved in mergers and acquisitions. With employees working remotely during the pandemic, the use of personal devices to log into company networks led to increased cybersecurity threats. Cybercriminals that hacked into personal devices could hack into corporate networks, leading to data breaches, network compromises, and ransomware demands. Companies that did not have up-to-date detection and response plans in place were at high risk. As an identical triplet, Kelly Kercher, founder and president of K3, knows the importance of teamwork. “We work side-by-side with our clients to determine what their IT and security pain points are, and then create a roadmap to implement the right solutions for their organization and budget,” said Kercher. “By focusing on leadership and strategy, we remain proactive and prevent company downtime.” K3’s experts assess client environments for security gaps and implement solutions and services where appropriate to better protect assets and information. Backups and business continuity plans are developed to ensure business and data are safe and available in the event of a disaster. Cybersecurity Management Many businesses do not have specialized in-house IT resources and managed IT services bridge the gap by providing IT and data security services. A strong detection and response security system, as well as a data protection plan, helps keep data secure at all times. Security training is provided for employees to establish best practices that identify phishing attempts and other hacking ploys. Lowering and Stabilizing IT Costs Nothing is more frustrating for businesses than a network that repeatedly goes down. Reducing IT costs while improving services, especially during the pandemic, helped keep companies in business. Managed IT services are an economical way to access IT support without adding to employees. Accessing a Broad Skill Set Businesses may have general IT support staff and a few specialized roles, but there will be gaps in skill sets that need to be filled. Managed IT services allow businesses to have instant access to specialists with broad and deep knowledge. Additional Services In addition to traditional MSP services, K3 offers security assessments along with business continuity and disaster recovery solutions. The company also excels at data analytics, big data, systems integration, and business process automation. K3’s IT business solutions also include IT infrastructure design and build-outs, including project management; multiple industry IT support; IT helpdesk support; fully-hosted cloud servers and virtual machines; cloud-hosted security services and data backup solutions; virtual Chief Information Officer (VCIO) program; IT consulting services; IT security solutions and employee security training; and Azure cloud solutions. K3 Technology developed a 2021 IT Services Buyer’s guide to educate business professionals on different types of IT services and tips for choosing the right IT partner. The guide can be downloaded for free on the website. About K3 Technology K3 Technology is headquartered in Denver with offices around the country. K3 helps companies improve their security and risk management, which includes a mix of controls/processes, prevention, detection, and response. The team of high-level technology experts provides innovative technology and security solutions promptly and professionally to ensure data security and business continuity. K3 founder, Kelly Kercher, is a member of Forbes’ Young Entrepreneur Council. 3.*Call to action Learn how K3 Technology can help improve your IT systems and data security by calling 303-770-8050 or visiting www.k3techs.com.
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

Special Report: DBJ's 2021 Best Places to Work

See the rankings and meet the winners in this year's celebration of the top workplace cultures in metro Denver. Filled with “must read” stories, industry news and reporter insights, exclusive interviews with local business leaders, and expanded Top 25 Lists. Exclusive Online Tools. Research the 3+ year digital archive, and...
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

2021 Denver Best Places to Work - Large (50-99 employees)

Employees for each nominated company were asked to complete Quantum Workplace’s employee engagement survey, which measures 10 key engagement categories. Those include team effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, manager effectiveness, compensation and benefits. In order to gather statistically sound results, companies must reach a minimum level of employee participation — based on total number of employees — to be eligible to be named a finalist. These awards were divided into five size categories based on number of employees.

