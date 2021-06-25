Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Coming off NCAA regional, USC baseball coach Mark Kingston signs contract extension

By Michael Lananna
Rock Hill Herald
 16 days ago

South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston has signed a two-year contract extension. The extension was approved by USC’s board of trustees on Friday. Hired in June of 2017, Kingston just completed his fourth season at the helm of the Gamecocks program, leading USC to a 34-23 (16-14 SEC) record in 2021. USC hosted an NCAA regional — as a No. 2 seed — but the Gamecocks were eliminated by Virginia, who went on to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

www.heraldonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Kingston
Person
Chad Holbrook
Person
Ray Tanner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Baseball Coach#College Athletics#Usc Baseball#Sec#The College World Series#Covid#College Of Charleston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: NFL All-Pro wants Dabo Swinney to ‘quit coaching’

Dabo Swinney, Clemson University, American football, Clemson Tigers football, All-Pro, Cincinnati Bengals, Willie Anderson, Detroit Tigers, College football national championships in NCAA Division I FBS. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with a group of receivers during Dabo Swinney Football Camp 2021 in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, June 10, 2021. Dabo...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson offers nation's No. 1 RB

Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets. Clemson extended an offer to the nation’s consensus No. 1 running back for the 2023 class Friday. Lehigh Acres (FL) running back Richard Young was in town for a visit and added the official offer from the Tigers. "Clemson offered!!!" Young...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler's draft ranking per the Athletic

As the 2021 college football season approaches, quarterback evaluations commence. Which signal-caller will awe come fall and put themself into position for a high draft pick? Incessant conversations and debates have surfaced since the conclusion of the 2020 season and Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler continues to draw attention. Not just for his arm talent but his improvisation skills and rare off-platform throws. He faced some growing pains early on last season throwing four interceptions, but found his rhythm and took the college football world by storm as a redshirt freshman.
Muncie, INWNDU

Ball State signs Mike Neu to contract extension through 2025

MUNCIE, Ind. (WNDU) - Ball State has signed head football coach Mike Neu to a new deal that runs through the 2025 season and includes increased compensation. The news was first reported by Yahoo’s Pete Thamel. Neu had just signed an extension through the 2022 season back in June of...
Lincoln, NEkfornow.com

HUSKER BASEBALL: Bolt Gets Pay Raise and Contract Extension

LINCOLN—(NU Athletics July 1)—Big Ten Coach of the Year Will Bolt has received a contract extension and pay raise after leading the Nebraska baseball program to a conference title in 2021. Interim Nebraska Athletic Director Garrett Klassy made that announcement on Thursday evening. Bolt, who completed his second season with...
Chattanooga, TNWDEF

UTC Gives Athletic Director Mark Wharton Contract Extension

(gomocs.com) UTC Chancellor Steve Angle announced a contract extension for Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics Mark Wharton Wenesday. Wharton signed an initial five-year agreement with UTC in August of 2017, and this new deal keeps him with the Mocs until August 2026. “I am very grateful for clear evidence...
Posted by
KOEL 950 AM

UNI’s Men’s Head Basketball Coach Gets Contract Extension

As a UNI men's basketball fan, watching the Panthers take on mighty Kansas in the 2010 NCAA basketball tournament, I'll never forget watching "the shot heard around the world". Well, around the college hoops world anyway. Ah, the sweet sound of brackets busting when Ali Farokhmanesh delivered the dagger to beat the Jayhawks 69-67 and march on to the Sweet 16.
College SportsKearney Hub

Huskers' Will Bolt now the second-highest paid coach in the Big Ten after receiving pay raise, contract extension

Will Bolt has been rewarded for piloting the Nebraska baseball team to one of its most successful seasons in recent history. NU interim athletic director Garrett Klassy announced Thursday night on the Huskers Radio Network that the school and Bolt had agreed to a contract extension and a pay raise that will make Bolt the second-highest paid coach in the Big Ten.
BasketballPosted by
The Spun

NCAA Tournament Star Cameron Krutwig Signs Pro Contract

Former Loyola Chicago star Cameron Krutwig is one of those great college basketball stars who doesn’t necessarily fit the NBA mold. That doesn’t mean he won’t be playing professionally, though. According to college basketball insider Adam Rittenberg, Krutwig has signed with the Antwerp Giants of the Euromillions League in Belgium.
Baseballchatsports.com

Baseball’s Pierce named ABCA Central Regional Coach of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Baseball head coach David Pierce has been named the American Baseball Coaches Association Central Regional Coach of the Year, the organization announced Thursday. Texas finished the season tied for third at the College World Series and won 50 games for the first time since 2010. Coming...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

All-American & NCAA Champ Kelsey McIntosh Joins USC Water Polo Coaching Staff

McIntosh has been named an assistant coach for the USC women’s water polo program. Current photo via USC Athletics. Fresh off captaining USC to the 2021 NCAA Championship, Kelsey McIntosh will now direct the USC women’s water polo program from the pool deck. A three-time All-American and two-time national champion, McIntosh has been hired as an assistant coach for the USC women, head coach Marko Pintaric announced today (July 1).
Baseballamomama.com

8-Year-Old Boy in Wheelchair Is Signed on as Baseball Team Coach

When a young Brenden Lowery made his way onto the football field while sitting in a wheelchair, the crowd and online world couldn't get enough of the uplifting event. The baseball team dubbed the Kalamazoo Growlers posted a heartwarming video on their Facebook page. The clip showed 8-year-old Brenden Lowery in a wheelchair acting as the coach for that day's game.
Virginia Statetechlunchpail.com

Four-Star RB Ramon Brown Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech made a major splash on the recruiting trail today landing a commitment from four-star RB Ramon Brown out of Manchester HS, one of the best high school programs in the Richmond area. Brown chose the Hokies over an impressive list of offers including his other official visit destinations:...
BaseballKanabec County Times Online

Mora baseball marks season end, says goodbye to coach Szoka

The Mora baseball team wrapped up their 2021 season with an award ceremony on Tuesday, June 22 at the varsity field. The Mora baseball squad completed the season with a 6-14 record, completing their final game in Nashwauk on June 1, against Pine City in the Section opener. Only having...
College Sports247Sports

Jimbo Fisher ranked among top 15 college football coaches by PFF

Pro Football Focus recently ranked the nation's top 20 head football coaches and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher usually finishes quite high in such off season topics, coming in around the top five and usually no worse than the top ten. However, PFF chose to put Fisher in the number 13 slot nationally with the following criteria.
Oregon State247Sports

COMMITMENT: Oregon State lands TE Jack Velling

July has started hot for the Oregon State Beavers, recruiting to their 2022 class. Friday afternoon Coach Smith received a commitment from Seattle (Wash.) Seattle Prep tight end Jack Velling. Velling, a 6-foot-5, 225 pound athlete holds an impressive offer sheet that includes Michigan, Utah, Arizona State, Air Force among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy