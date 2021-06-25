Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are some ideas for you

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNightly live music with Jim Brosseau and friends; Doug Repetti; Mike Flanagan; and more. Info: https://www.facebook.com/tinpanalleyptown. At 303 Commercial St. in Provincetown. Upcoming performers include Anita Cocktail; The Hot Toddies; Sheree and Mike Flanagan; Daniel LeClaire; Michael Ryan; Mike Flanagan (recording artist MikeMRF) and Lisa Bello; Jeanne MacDonald; Mona Mour; Suzanne Westenhoefer; Tracey O'Farrell, and more. Info: https://www.postofficecafe.net/events/

Weston, MAWicked Local

West Roxbury residents to perform in Weston summer productions

Weston Drama Workshop, a nonprofit youth theater organization in its 59th season, will stage eight productions this month at Regis College, featuring participants entering grade six through age 23. All eight casts have been hard at work rehearsing for these productions since early June and will perform at the Regis...
ReligionWicked Local

PACTV community channel: July 11-17

Schedule is subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, visit www.pactv.org or call 508-830-6999. 5:30 a.m. Music and the Spoken Word (Spanish) 10:30 a.m. Kay Talks with the Duxbury Senior Center. 11 a.m. New Hope. 12 p.m. Chair Exercise with Sally. 1 p.m. Senior Safety with DA Cruz. 2...
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Looking for live music in Petaluma? Here are some highlights:

On Thursday, July 1, the acclaimed blues musician Levi Lloyd will be performing live, outdoors in the Beer Garden at downtown Petaluma’s Brewster’s. 229 Water St. Check out the full calendar of musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com. FRIDAY. Pamela Joyce & Bob McBain Duo. On Friday, July 2, starting at 5:30...
Southborough, MAWicked Local

Permanent pop-up: The Donut Stand reopens in Vin Bin's Southborough shop

SOUTHBOROUGH — After months of setting up pop-up locations throughout MetroWest, The Donut Stand is back at a brick-and-mortar location inside The Vin Bin's Southborough location, overlooking the Sudbury reservoir on Rte. 9. “Usually, if we get here at 8:30, there’s already a line,” said Rob Nelson, a Framingham resident...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Music festivals have saved me so many times

For years I believed there was no low so low that a festival couldn’t help fix me. Ever since my first one – Roskilde in 2007 – they have always been a sort of analgesic balm, three or four days of joy and catharsis. The time I was dumped? My friends dragged me to Glastonbury, and the defibrillating shock of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs restarted my heart. That spring sodden in grief? Bon Iver’s falsetto soothed my soul at a sun-drenched Primavera. When I was filled with self-loathing? Fleetwood Mac convinced me to “Go Your Own Way” at the Isle...
Boston, MAWicked Local

Christmas in July: Tickets for 'A Christmas Story' musical, 'Nutcracker' and more for sale

It might still be flip-flop weather, but some local arts and entertainment organizations have announced their holiday programming. Here's a quick dash through the shows:. The Tony Award-nominated musical “A Christmas Story,” about a young boy determined to get a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas, will return to the Boch Center Wang Theatre for 16 performances Dec. 7-19. An adaptation of the 1983 film that grew into a cult classic, the show made its Broadway debut at Christmastime in 2012. Based on the writings of radio humorist Jean Shepherd, the musical also features many of the time-honored trappings from the film, including the fish-net adorned leg lamp, the pink bunny suit and the triple dog dare. Tickets for “A Christmas Story” start at $25 at can be purchased at www.bochcenter.org.
Easton, MAWicked Local

A 100-year-old cart path in Easton to the banks of the Charles River in Medfield

We arrived at one of the true jewels of the Bay Circuit Trail in our most recent section hike, but not before some tense moments in the woods of South Easton. Too much conversation nearly led us astray as we were just getting started along the 100-year-old cart path that skirts the western end of Wheaton Farm. Luckily, Dan tracked our progress on a modern GPS system and set us back on course before we wandered too far afield.
Boston, MAWicked Local

The Sausage Guy: Famous for his cart outside Fenway, Hingham's David Littlefield is a hit

BOSTON – The Sausage Guy wasn't always The Sausage Guy. When he first started out, he wanted to be The Chicken Guy. "I had a crazy idea out of college to do boneless Buffalo wings, at then-Sullivan Stadium," in Foxboro, said David Littlefield. "We got out there, the first game we sold three orders. We had a $6,000 piece of equipment. My buddy is like, 'What are you going to do next week?' I'm like, 'I don't know.' Everybody wanted hot dogs and sausages."
Plymouth, MAWicked Local

Plymouth Antiquarian Society to present Lunchtime Conversation

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Antiquarian Society will present Lunchtime Conversation: Plymouth's Industrial Past at 12:30 p.m. July 14 via Zoom. This month’s program will highlight some of the 19th- and 20th-century factories that once stood along Plymouth’s waterfront. Using maps and photographs, executive director Anne Mason will provide an introduction to an industrial landscape that is largely invisible today. Learn more about the industries that shaped Plymouth's growth and development, including the Plymouth Cordage Company, founded in North Plymouth in 1824. Discover resources for further research available at the Plymouth Antiquarian Society, the Plymouth Cordage Historical Society, and the Plymouth Public Library.
Orleans, MAWicked Local

The weekly report from Rock Harbor, Orleans

Well, we started off on the Fourth of July with weather more like Memorial Day Weekend, damp, wet, and cold. Saturday only three boats went out and they had to find calm water to fish. Despite the bad weather, they did find some fish, both bass and bluefish. The fishing...
Plymouth, MAWicked Local

Take a hike: Plymouth expert Frank Werny offers these tips

So you want to head out into the great outdoors and go for a hike? Just make sure you are prepared for your new adventure. Plymouth hiking expert Frank Werny says first-timers should take a few precautions before beginning on a trek. Water, insect repellant and appropriate clothing are all must-dos for such an excursion – as is footwear.
Pembroke, MAWicked Local

Camp Kiwanee, Loring Cranberry Bogs to Wheaton Farm

Day 2 (leg 2) of our adventure started and ended on the same old map (1 of 14), but we made our way over a town line, established a new hiking tradition, and recovered from our first wrong turn in the woods. There were hardly any cars in the lot...
Easton, MAWicked Local

Step back into history at Ames Mansion at Borderland State Park

A walk through Borderland State Park in Easton is not complete without a visit to the Ames Mansion. It was the Ames Mansion where the infamous private detective Beniot Blanc (Daniel Craig) solved the murder of wealthy mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) in the 2019 film, “Knives Out.”. “Knives...
Sudbury, MAWicked Local

Sudbury worship listings

SUDBURY — Congregation B’nai Torah, 225 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, announced the following:. Open House and Shabbat on the Beach: 6:30 p.m. July 16. We are so excited to welcome the community back to the beach this summer! Please join us for a Shabbat service at the Wayland Town Beach! We have missed gathering as a community, and can't wait for an opportunity to all come together again. Bring your beach chairs (or blanket) and a picnic dinner.

