A Black teenager who was filmed being violently arrested by police in Ocean City, Maryland, over allegedly violating a vaping ban has spoken out, urging others to stand up against police brutality. “Don’t be afraid to stand up for what you believe in,” Brian Anderson, 19, said during an interview with ABC News set to air on Good Morning America on Tuesday.Police in Ocean City, Maryland, have defended officers’ actions after the arrest of four Black teenagers, including Anderson, went viral on social media.In video posted to Instagram, police can be seen surrounding and tackling Anderson to the ground...