Tifton, GA

ABAC recognizes students for spring term academic excellence

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Moultrie Observer
 16 days ago

TIFTON, Ga. — Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the spring semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List, the Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.

The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC

students. ABAC President David Bridges said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.

Dr. Jerry Baker, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work. The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.

Moultrie-area students who were honored included:

Bridgeboro

President’s List

• Benjamin Jacobs

Coolidge

Dean’s List

• Chance King

Doerun

President’s List

• Taylor Cross

Dean’s List

• Blaire Beasley

• Brittany Hopkins

• Darius Washington

Hartsfield

President’s List

• Hannah Welsh

Dean’s List

• Ethan Coppock

Lenox

President’s List

• Laura Clark

Dean’s List

• Cassidy Dillard

• Jacob Shirah

Distinguished List

• Catherine Conner

• Spencer Connell

• Anna-Lisa Franklin

• Kaylee Whitley

• Nathan Woods

Meigs

Dean’s List

• Abby Kennedy

Distinguished List

• Lavonia Landrum

• Stephanie Leonard

Moultrie

President’s List

• Emily Chapura

• Taylor Hall

• Alyn Herndon

• Brentley Odom

• Shay Stanfill

• Angela Stewart

• Jillian Weakland

• Gracie White

Dean’s List

• Ron Adams

• Peyton Alderman

• Kirk Beacham

• Coletia Bentley

• Josie Brightwell

• Jaylin Croft

• Michael Crosby

• Belem De La Cruz Rodriguez

• Anna Elliott

• Dalianni Frometa

• Raymon Garcia

• Abigail Guerra

• William Johnston

• Raney Lamon

• Pham Le

• Luis Martinez-Torres

• Kathryn Maxwell

• Mary Grace McCoy

• Mariela Mejia

• Rosa Montes

• Hayley Newsome

Distinguished List

• Abby Alvis

• Madelyn Burley

• Alec Crews

• Denise Crews

• Priscilla Fillyaw

• David Friedlander

• Linda Furney

• Berenice Maldonado-Garcia

• Abigail Glass

• Shawna Griffin

• Autumn Hampton

• Kaytlin Haynes

• Sarah Hollingsworth

• Jared Horne

• Annalisa Illian

• Johanna Lowman

• Ashley Ma

• Hadassah Maisonneuve

• Muriel Ren

• Alyssa Spangler

• Cady Suber

• Laquella Thomas

• Henry Tran

• Ashley Ulakovits

• Karli Weeks

Norman Park

President’s List

• Gizel Gonzalez

• Maria Hernandez

Dean’s List

• Henry Daniels

• Amber Murphy

• Juliana Perry

Distinguished List

• Emily Dozier

• Marithza Fernandez

• Lili Martin-Rivera

• Brooklyn Massey

• Lanee Massey

Omega

President’s List

• Claudia Lara

• Diana Renteria

Dean’s List

• Halle Walker

Distinguished List

• Gisselle Elizalde

• Mattie Jinright

• Rebecca Jinright

• Savannah Lavender

• Pedro Mendoza

• Diana Rojas

• Jacob Turner

• Kloie Varnadoe

• Javonte Walker

• Macy Weldon

Pavo

President’s List

• Morgan Dance

• Loren Seabolt

Dean’s List

• Allison Vanlandingham

The Moultrie Observer

The Moultrie Observer

Moultrie, GA
