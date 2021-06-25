ABAC recognizes students for spring term academic excellence
TIFTON, Ga. — Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the spring semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List, the Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.
The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC
students. ABAC President David Bridges said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.
Dr. Jerry Baker, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work. The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.
Moultrie-area students who were honored included:
Bridgeboro
President’s List
• Benjamin Jacobs
Coolidge
Dean’s List
• Chance King
Doerun
President’s List
• Taylor Cross
Dean’s List
• Blaire Beasley
• Brittany Hopkins
• Darius Washington
Hartsfield
President’s List
• Hannah Welsh
Dean’s List
• Ethan Coppock
Lenox
President’s List
• Laura Clark
Dean’s List
• Cassidy Dillard
• Jacob Shirah
Distinguished List
• Catherine Conner
• Spencer Connell
• Anna-Lisa Franklin
• Kaylee Whitley
• Nathan Woods
Meigs
Dean’s List
• Abby Kennedy
Distinguished List
• Lavonia Landrum
• Stephanie Leonard
Moultrie
President’s List
• Emily Chapura
• Taylor Hall
• Alyn Herndon
• Brentley Odom
• Shay Stanfill
• Angela Stewart
• Jillian Weakland
• Gracie White
Dean’s List
• Ron Adams
• Peyton Alderman
• Kirk Beacham
• Coletia Bentley
• Josie Brightwell
• Jaylin Croft
• Michael Crosby
• Belem De La Cruz Rodriguez
• Anna Elliott
• Dalianni Frometa
• Raymon Garcia
• Abigail Guerra
• William Johnston
• Raney Lamon
• Pham Le
• Luis Martinez-Torres
• Kathryn Maxwell
• Mary Grace McCoy
• Mariela Mejia
• Rosa Montes
• Hayley Newsome
Distinguished List
• Abby Alvis
• Madelyn Burley
• Alec Crews
• Denise Crews
• Priscilla Fillyaw
• David Friedlander
• Linda Furney
• Berenice Maldonado-Garcia
• Abigail Glass
• Shawna Griffin
• Autumn Hampton
• Kaytlin Haynes
• Sarah Hollingsworth
• Jared Horne
• Annalisa Illian
• Johanna Lowman
• Ashley Ma
• Hadassah Maisonneuve
• Muriel Ren
• Alyssa Spangler
• Cady Suber
• Laquella Thomas
• Henry Tran
• Ashley Ulakovits
• Karli Weeks
Norman Park
President’s List
• Gizel Gonzalez
• Maria Hernandez
Dean’s List
• Henry Daniels
• Amber Murphy
• Juliana Perry
Distinguished List
• Emily Dozier
• Marithza Fernandez
• Lili Martin-Rivera
• Brooklyn Massey
• Lanee Massey
Omega
President’s List
• Claudia Lara
• Diana Renteria
Dean’s List
• Halle Walker
Distinguished List
• Gisselle Elizalde
• Mattie Jinright
• Rebecca Jinright
• Savannah Lavender
• Pedro Mendoza
• Diana Rojas
• Jacob Turner
• Kloie Varnadoe
• Javonte Walker
• Macy Weldon
Pavo
President’s List
• Morgan Dance
• Loren Seabolt
Dean’s List
• Allison Vanlandingham