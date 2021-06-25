Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Why Did James Smithson Leave His Fortune to the U.S. and More Questions From Our Readers

By Natalie Hamilton
Smithonian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Why did James Smithson leave his fortune to the United States and not to institutions in his native England?. The Smithsonian’s founding donor never even visited the United States. His father was a duke and his mother was a distant relative of King Henry VIII, but because they never married, James Smithson wasn’t treated well by class-obsessed English society. He did manage to amass a fortune, and he left it all to his nephew, Henry James Hungerford, with one caveat: If his nephew died childless (which he did in 1835, six years after Smithson’s own death), the money would go “to the United States of America, to found at Washington, under the name of the Smithsonian Institution, an Establishment for the increase & diffusion of knowledge.” William Bennett, a conservator at the Smithsonian Institution Archives, thinks the bequest was Smithson’s way of establishing his own legacy, one that wouldn’t depend on the conventions of his family or birth nation.

www.smithsonianmag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Bennett
Person
Henry James
Person
William James
Person
Ed Henry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#The U#English#Florida Liberty#Allies#Germans#Sun#Faraday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: Skylab falls to earth

July 11 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1804, U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr killed longtime political foe Alexander Hamilton, the first treasury secretary, in a duel at Weehawken, N.J. In 1847, songwriter Stephen Foster's first major hit, "Oh! Susanna," was performed for the first time, in a...
Collegesactionnewsnow.com

University finds missing Dorothy dress from 'The Wizard of Oz'

A dress believed to have been worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in the classic 1939 movie "The Wizard of Oz" has been found on top of mailboxes in a university drama department. The Catholic University of America, in Washington DC, said in a release on Thursday that the dress had been missing for many years after being gifted in the early 1970s.
New York City, NYPosted by
Bryce Gruber

Massive Seven-Inch Insect Found Throughout New York

If you hate bugs, it's time to look away. Residents of New York and New Jersey may be horrified to learn that a massive, seven-inch bug considers this region home and is in especially plentiful supply this season. That's what happened to Hudson Valley, New York resident Heather Nichols when she found a massive, if not totally confusing, species of fly lounging on her patio table last week.
Florida StateEffingham Daily News

Today in History

Today is Monday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2021. There are 172 days left in the year. On July 12, 1984, Democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale announced his choice of U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket.
PoliticsHerald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for July 12

On July 12, 1984, Democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale announced his choice of U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket. On July 12:. In 1812, United States forces led by...
Lifestylethecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of July 12

At the beginning of the week, on Sunday, July 11, communication planet Mercury leaves sociable Gemini and joins the sun in moody, intuitive Cancer. While Mercury moves through Cancer, your thinking becomes steadier, deeper, less distractible. New insights into yourself and those you love slowly reveal themselves, and you’ll have the wisdom right now to express your new knowledge with care.
PetsLake County News

American Life in Poetry: All Dogs Go to Heaven

It is reassuring to know that other dog-owners struggle with the strange way in which we project our humanity on animals and ignore the implications of such an “unnatural” act. Nikki Wallschlaeger’s new collection Waterbaby is packed with such familiar conundrums. All Dogs Go to Heaven. By Nikki Wallschlaeger. Beloved,...
syvnews.com

Today in History: The Beach Boys single 'California Girls' was released

Today is Monday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2021. There are 172 days left in the year. On July 12, 1984, Democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale announced his choice of U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket.
AnimalsSmithonian

Warmer Climate May Cause Male Dragonflies to Lose Their Patchy Wings

Male dragonflies may lose their wing pigments to adapt to a changing climate, according to a new study published this month in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. While males are losing their wing bling, female dragonflies are not. If male dragonflies lose their signature wing patterns, female dragonflies...
WorldSmithonian

These Medieval Islamic Tombs in Sudan Were Laid Out Like Galaxies

Archaeologists in eastern Sudan have discovered thousands of medieval Islamic tombs arranged in patterns resembling galaxies, with burials seemingly clustered around central “parent” tombs of great significance. As Owen Jarus reports for Live Science, experts uncovered the funerary monuments in the state of Kassala. Per a statement, the international research...
Guilford, CTctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Ignoring Racism Is No Way to Study American History

I feel fortunate to live in Connecticut. If you’re the parent of a school-aged child, you should, too. Amid all of the misinformation, hyperbole and manufactured hysteria surrounding “critical race theory” and its supposed siege of America’s public schools, Connecticut remains mostly above the fray. Not that the polemicists haven’t tried to implicate the state’s schools.
ScienceSmithonian

Sparking Excitement About STEM Through Exposure to Career Pathways

Ask a child to draw a scientist, and research says they will often draw the typical stereotype of a “mad scientist” – an older, usually white, man, with wild hair, wearing a lab coat and goggles. This mental image perpetuates myths about who can and can’t work in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) careers. The reality is that anyone can be a scientist or support the work of scientific institutions, regardless of age, gender, race, personality, or even perceived predisposition. The Smithsonian includes a community of diverse people working in STEM fields and many resources to learn about the wide range of STEM careers available. Read on to hear from five educators from across some of the Smithsonian’s museums and centers about resources to excite and inspire!
PoliticsPalm Beach Interactive

Charen: What we lost when we won the Cold War

Almost exactly 60 years ago, the newly appointed Chadian ambassador to the United States, Adam Malick Sow, was heading south on Maryland's Route 40 toward Washington, D.C. He stopped at the Bonnie Brae diner and asked for a menu. The owner, Mrs. Leroy Merritt, sneered, "We don't serve n-----s here," and threw him out.
Books & Literaturesoundsandcolours.com

Dive Into The World of Latin American Literature

Unlike other parts of the world, Latin America doesn’t seem to be synonymous with literature. But it’s not the case. The continent was home to many brilliant writers. Here’s a selection of the best novels and works of writers from Latin America. It is really worth a summer reading. Which author have you read so far?
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Oliver Stone revisits JFK assassination in new documentary

CANNES, France (AP) — Thirty years after “JFK,” Oliver Stone has returned to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, this time in a documentary. “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” is a kind of non-fiction addendum to one of Stone’s most sensational and controversial films. The documentary, which is to premiere Monday at the Cannes Film Festival, is likely to prompt another round of debate on both the American tragedy and Stone’s methods. But for the 74-year-old filmmaker, it was a way to answer his critics and go deeper into a history he’s forever linked with.
Animalsinews.co.uk

Shark attack survivor Paige Winter still thinks the animals are ‘freaking cool’ and wants to protect them

Speeding to hospital in the back of an ambulance, Paige Winter knew she was lucky to be alive but had severe, life-changing injuries to contemplate. Yet even at this moment, the 17-year-old was concerned about any retribution that might be meted out on her attacker. “Don’t be mad at that shark,” she told her dad, as she was being pumped with morphine. “It’s just being a shark, it’s doing its shark thing.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy