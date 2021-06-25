Cancel
Quincy, MA

Quincy State Rep. Tackey Chan joins colleagues in condemning deportation of Southeast Asians

Patriot Ledger
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY — State Rep. Tackey Chan, a Quincy Democrat, joined the House Asian Caucus in condemning federal deportations of Southeast Asian immigrants, many of them refugees. The U.S. made repatriation agreements with Cambodia and Vietnam in 2002 and 2008, respectively, but deportations saw a marked rise under the administration of President Donald Trump, which included sanctions on countries to speed up the process. Massachusetts lawmakers want President Joe Biden and Congress to put an end to the deportations, many on the basis of old criminal convictions, sometimes from decades ago.

