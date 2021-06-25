Cancel
‘Wahlburgers’ Star Henry “Nacho” Laun Cause Of Death Revealed

By Greg Evans
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Henry “Nacho” Laun, a recurring guest on the A&E reality series Wahlburgers, died from “complications of acute cocaine intoxication,” a death listed as accidental on his Commonwealth of Massachusetts death certificate. The 54-year-old Laun, a longtime friend of Mark Wahlberg, died June 1 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth,...

