App sprawl has been out of control since the pandemic began
Technology is supposed to help workers achieve greater productivity, but the opposite has often been the case since the start of the pandemic. According to a report from software company Citrix, based on a poll of 1,000 IT decision-makers and 2,000 workers, most have been given too many new tools and not enough efficient ways to execute. As a result, instead of being more productive and happy in their work, employees have grown frustrated.www.itproportal.com