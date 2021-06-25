Cancel
Economy

Majority of large businesses caught up in supply chain attacks last year

By Sead Fadilpašić
Itproportal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of large enterprises (64 percent) suffered a software supply chain attack last year, according to a report from security company Anchore. Based on a poll of IT, security and DevOps leaders at 425 companies, the report states that the use of software containers is on the rise thanks to the widespread use of DevOps processes to speed up development. It claims that two-thirds (65 percent) of organizations run a “significant number” of applications in containers.

www.itproportal.com
