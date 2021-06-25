Cancel
Williamsburg, KY

Clayton Lawson

By Jennifer Benfield
Corbin News Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClayton Lawson, age 79, of Bunches Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his home. Clayton was born on November 23, 1941 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late George and Mary (Smith) Lawson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of over 52 years, Avis June (Rains) Lawson; granddaughter, Thea Maggard; grandson, Joshua Lawson; sister, Ruby Anderson and brothers, Donnie Lawson, Gorman Lawson and Norman Lawson. Clayton was a member of the United Mineworkers of America.

