Clayton Lawson, age 79, of Bunches Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his home. Clayton was born on November 23, 1941 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late George and Mary (Smith) Lawson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of over 52 years, Avis June (Rains) Lawson; granddaughter, Thea Maggard; grandson, Joshua Lawson; sister, Ruby Anderson and brothers, Donnie Lawson, Gorman Lawson and Norman Lawson. Clayton was a member of the United Mineworkers of America.