How Jake McGrady Created His Own Lane

Chauncey Billups was recently hired to become the next head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers and while many like the hiring, it has come with some controversy. Back in the 90s when Billups started his career with the Boston Celtics, he and his teammate Ron Mercer were accused of rape and sexual assault. While the allegation was eventually settled, many felt as though it should have disqualified Billups as a candidate. The same was said about Jason Kidd, who had been accused of assault in the past.