How Jake McGrady Created His Own Lane
Anyone can dream, but the difference between those who achieve their dreams and those who don’t is their initiative and hard work. If you want to live the reality you’ve always dreamed of, you have to commit time, energy, and passion to accomplish it. Jake McGrady is a testimony to that. He has gone from a kid with a dream to a now a well-respectedbroadcaster and social media personality with his own community of supporters. How, exactly, did Jake accomplish this feat?www.laweekly.com