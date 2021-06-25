Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

UC's board green-lights $5.5M campus renovation project

By Liz Engel
Posted by 
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

University of Cincinnati is moving forward with a $5.5 million project that will upgrade a popular on-campus amenity for students.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Green, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Cincinnati#Amenity#Uc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy