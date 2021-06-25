Cancel
From Sick Boy to PM: Jonny Lee Miller joins 'The Crown' cast as Major

By Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
Actors Loretta Devine (L) and Johnny Lee Miller, two of the stars of the series "Eli Stone" take part in a panel discussion at the Disney ABC Television Group summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 16, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Actor Jonny Lee Miller, known for playing drug addict Sick Boy in the 1996 film "Trainspotting", is joining the cast of hit Netflix series "The Crown", in which he will portray former British Prime Minister John Major.

The award-winning drama about Britain's royal family has cast a spate of new actors for its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton set to play Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki portraying the late Princess Diana.

Miller's casting as Major, who was prime minister from 1990 to 1997, was announced in a post on "The Crown's" official Twitter page on Friday.

Miller, 48, shot to fame in "Trainspotting", which followed Edinburgh drug addicts Renton, Sick Boy, Spud and Begbie. Based on the novel by Irvine Welsh, it gained a cult following and a sequel was released in 2017.

Miller is also known television series "Elementary", "Dexter" and "Smith".

(Corrects name to Jonny from Johnny in headline and first paragraph)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

