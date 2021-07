A 12-year-old bicyclist was struck by a van in East Rockaway on Thursday. According to the Nassau County Police Department, a 54-year-old woman was driving a 2006 Ford Econoline Van and making a right turn in the parking lot at 443 Ocean Ave. when she struck the young boy. The bicyclist suffered internal bleeding and multiple abrasions on his hands and face. He was transported via NCPD helicopter to a local hospital.