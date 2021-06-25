A car hit and claimed life of a woman on Gulf Freeway (Houston, TX)

On early Thursday, one woman lost her life after being hit by a car while she was walking in the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 on Gulf Freeway.

The fatal incident took place around midnight in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Griggs. Reports revealed that the victim was walking in the inside lane when a Volkswagen SUV fatally hit her.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with the officers. The identity of the deceased has not been revealed at this time. As of now, it is unknown whether the woman died on the scene or in the hospital.

The authorities will continue to investigate the cause that led to the auto-pedestrian crash.

