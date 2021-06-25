Fans go off after Lil Duval calls DaBaby ‘this generation’s Ludacris’

Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges (Photo credit: Splash News)

Hip-hop heads are incensed that comedian Lil Duval had the audacity to put rapper DaBaby in the same vicinity as industry luminary Ludacris.

Comedian Lil Duvall (Image source: Instagram – @lilduvall)

Ludacris is probably feeling special today that so many have defended his legacy and cultural impact. Throngs of rap fans took umbrage when Duval tweeted on Thursday, June 24, 2021, that current rap superstar DaBaby is “this generation’s Ludacris.”

Many rap fans felt it was an insult to put DaBaby on Ludacris’ level and sounded off with disgust on Twitter.

The immediate blowback from fans produced a stiff breeze that Lil Duval definitely felt. He then tried to explain further what he meant in a follow-up tweet that the rapper’s comedic bent in their videos is similar.

Fans weren’t trying to hear it, however, and continued to sound off on Lil Duval. Many believe Luda is a supremely talented lyricist and “spitter” who routinely drops bars but has been underestimated or underappreciated for the balance of his career.

Finally, Duval broke down what he meant by the comparison.

“I can’t believe some of y’all think da baby can’t rap,” Duval penned. “I don’t know why I’m debating with y’all cuz y’all gon always say the person y’all grew up loving is the best.”

He asked for it, and the pummeling of Lil Duval continued.