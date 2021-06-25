Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fans go off after Lil Duval calls DaBaby ‘this generation’s Ludacris’

By Terry Shropshire
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvn0c_0af7zBbi00
Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges (Photo credit: Splash News)

Hip-hop heads are incensed that comedian Lil Duval had the audacity to put rapper DaBaby in the same vicinity as industry luminary Ludacris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29VXaZ_0af7zBbi00
Comedian Lil Duvall (Image source: Instagram – @lilduvall)

Ludacris is probably feeling special today that so many have defended his legacy and cultural impact. Throngs of rap fans took umbrage when Duval tweeted on Thursday, June 24, 2021, that current rap superstar DaBaby is “this generation’s Ludacris.”

Many rap fans felt it was an insult to put DaBaby on Ludacris’ level and sounded off with disgust on Twitter.

The immediate blowback from fans produced a stiff breeze that Lil Duval definitely felt. He then tried to explain further what he meant in a follow-up tweet that the rapper’s comedic bent in their videos is similar.

Fans weren’t trying to hear it, however, and continued to sound off on Lil Duval. Many believe Luda is a supremely talented lyricist and “spitter” who routinely drops bars but has been underestimated or underappreciated for the balance of his career.

Finally, Duval broke down what he meant by the comparison.

“I can’t believe some of y’all think da baby can’t rap,” Duval penned. “I don’t know why I’m debating with y’all cuz y’all gon always say the person y’all grew up loving is the best.”

He asked for it, and the pummeling of Lil Duval continued.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
68K+
Followers
4K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
Person
Luda
Person
Ludacris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation#Nih#Lilduval
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Lil Duval Infuriates Erica Mena After She Accuses Husband Safaree Of Sleeping With Joe Budden’s Ex

Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premiered on Monday (July 5) and the social media feud between two of the show’s co-stars couldn’t have been more well-timed. Over Fourth of July weekend, rapper Safaree and wife Erica Mena — who recently gave birth to their second child — were trending Twitter topics after Mena accused her estranged husband of sleeping with Joe Budden’s ex-girlfriend Kaylin Garcia.
hotnewhiphop.com

J.I.D Dubs Lil Duval A "Lame" Over Comedian's Response To Bill Cosby Release

The news of Bill Cosby's release continues to stir up reactions and Dreamville's very own has come forward with a tweet-and-delete. There are several celebrities who have been celebrating Cosby's conviction being overturned, including his The Cosby Show co-star Phylicia Rashad, as well as his supporters Boosie Badazz and Lil Duval. A post made by the latter caught the attention of J.I.D and the rapper wasn't impressed with the comedian's response.
HipHopDX.com

Kid Cudi Calls Bill Cosby Supporters ‘Fuckin Idiots’ As J.I.D Rips Lil Duval

The unexpected prison release of embattled comedian Bill Cosby earlier this week has stirred up some intense emotions. The 83-year-old, who was convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand over 17 years ago, was released on Wednesday (June 30) after Pennsylvania’s highest court found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Responds To Lil Duval's Controversial Ludacris Comparison

Los Angeles, CA – Ludacris was a trending Twitter topic last week after comedian Lil Duval called DaBaby “this generation Ludacris.” Loyal Luda fans were aghast by the comparison and flooded Twitter with love for the Fast & Furious star. During a red carpet interview with HipHopDX at the 2021...
Posted by
Audacy

DaBaby has weighed in on those Ludacris comparisons

A week after Lil Duval sent Twitter into a frenzy by declaring DaBaby as the Ludacris of this generation, DaBaby addressed the matter saying, “I feel like that’s too commonly used… I was inspired by a lot of people.”
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Was Looking For The Sound Guy After BET Awards Performance

The BET Awards took place last night with music's brightest stars touching the stage. Tyler, The Creator and City Girls touched the BET Award stage for the first time in their careers while Migos took the stage alongside Cardi B who revealed that she and Offsetare expecting baby #2. Overall, there were solid performances but perhaps, not everyone felt that their performances were up to par.
RecipesPosted by
rolling out

Patti LaBelle shares thoughts about Lil Nas X’s same-sex kiss at BET Awards

R&B diva Patti LaBelle has always been a supporter of people in the LGBTQ community, and they’ve supported her throughout her illustrious career as well. The “New Attitude” singer recently sat down with Clay Cane on his Sirius XM Urban View show and discussed Lil Nas X’s same-sex kiss during his BET Awards performance last month and the importance of being true to yourself.
Posted by
rolling out

Family killed, 10-year-old survives by playing dead

A Houston couple along with their 6-year-old daughter were killed in their home on June 30, 2021. Devoted mother, 29-year-old Donyavia Lagway, was pregnant with her fifth child with 35-year-old Gregory Carhee. The couple had been together for more than 10 years. However, their lives, along with their 6-year-old daughter’s were taken when an unknown gunman opened fire on their family. Now, the family and friends of the couple want to know why.
Hawthorne, CAHipHopDX.com

Inglewood Rapper Murdered On Instagram Live For Allegedly Dissing Nipsey Hussle Mural

Hawthorne, CA – Another rapper has reportedly been murdered in what has evolved into a consistent and disturbing trend over the past year. According to KCAL 9 News, a 21-year-old man, who has been identified as rapper Indian Red Boy (real name Zerail Dijon Rivera), was shot multiple time while he was sitting in his vehicle at the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue in Hawthorne on Thursday afternoon (July 8).
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Fans Urge Diddy to Come Out After Praising Lil Nas X's BET Awards 2021 Kiss

Aside from complimenting the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' rapper, the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker gushes over Queen Latifah for winning an award at the annual event. AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has made people convinced that he's a part of the LGBTQ community. After praising Lil Nas X for his making out session at the BET Awards 2021, the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker was urged by fans to come out.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Links With Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Following Damon Dash Beef Claims

JAY-Z, Damon Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke founded the legendary Roc-A-Fella Records in 1995 under the Def Jam Recordings umbrella and managed to put out dozens of albums, including classics such as JAY-Z’s The Blueprint and Kanye West’s The College Dropout. But friction between the three Hip Hop moguls reportedly...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne's Latest Career Achievement Draws Reactions From Nicki Minaj & DaBaby

Lil Wayne is inarguably one of the greatest rappers of all time. He's one of hip-hop's defining voices over the last two decades and his contemporaries are sure to always send love whenever the opportunity presents itself. As he celebrates his latest career milestone after reaching over one billion streams on his magnum opus, his sixth studio album Tha Carter III, some of the rapper's biggest fans are enjoying this moment with him.
Posted by
rolling out

Marsai Martin reveals how her new show ‘Saturdays’ tackles sickle cell anemia

“Black-ish” star Marsai Martin announced in March that her new series, “Saturdays,” was picked up by The Disney Channel. Martin is executive producer of the comedy through her Genius Entertainment production company, which is about a young Black girl and her competitive roller-skating crew. Danielle Jalade has been cast in the lead role as “Paris,” and veteran actors Omar Gooding and Golden Brooks will play her parents.

Comments / 5

Community Policy