Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

EXCLUSIVE-YouTube takes down Xinjiang videos, forces rights group to seek alternative

By Victoria Waldersee
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

June 25 (Reuters) - A human rights group that attracted millions of views on YouTube to testimonies from people who say their families have disappeared in China’s Xinjiang region is moving its videos to little-known service Odysee after some were taken down by the Google-owned streaming giant, two sources told Reuters.

Atajurt Kazakh Human Rights’ channel, which published nearly 11,000 videos on YouTube totaling over 120 million views since 2017, was blocked on June 15 after twelve of its videos had been reported for violating its ‘cyberbullying and harassment’ policy.

The channel’s administrators had appealed the blocking of all twelve videos between April and June, with some reinstated - but YouTube did not provide an explanation as to why others were kept out of public view, the administrators told Reuters.

Following inquiries from Reuters as to why the channel was removed, YouTube restored it, explaining that it had received multiple so-called ‘strikes’ for videos which contained people holding up ID cards to prove they were related to the missing, violating a YouTube policy which prohibits personally identifiable information from appearing in its content. They reinstated the channel on June 18 but asked Atajurt to blur the IDs.

Atajurt is hesitant to comply, the channel's administrator said, concerned that doing so would jeopardize the trustworthiness of the videos. Fearing further blocking by YouTube, they decided to back up content to Odysee, a website built on a blockchain protocol called LBRY, designed to give creators more control. About 975 videos odysee.com/@ATAJURT:8 have been moved so far.

Even as administrators were moving content, they received another series of automated messages from YouTube stating that the videos in question had been removed from public view, this time because of concerns that they may promote violent criminal organizations.

“There is another excuse every day. I never trusted YouTube,” Serikzhan Bilash, one of Atajurt’s founders, told Reuters in a phone interview. “But we’re not afraid anymore, because we are backing ourselves up with LBRY. The most important thing is our material’s safety.”

Bilash, who was arrested multiple times in Kazakhstan for his work and threatened with seven years in jail if he did not stop his activism, said Atajurt equipment including hard disks and mobile phones had been confiscated multiple times by authorities - making YouTube the only place where their entire video collection was stored.

The Kazakh activist, born in Xinjiang, fled to Istanbul last year after threats from Kazakh authorities. He said government advisors told him in 2017 to stop using the word “genocide” to describe the situation in Xinjiang, an order he assumed came from pressure from China’s government on Kazakhstan.

YouTube said the messages relating to promoting violent criminal organisations were automated and not related to the creator’s content, but the videos were being kept private to allow administrators to make edits.

‘I FELT I’D LOST EVERYTHING’

U.N. experts and rights groups estimate over a million people, mainly Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in Xinjiang. Many former inmates have said they were subject to ideological training and abuse in the camps. China denies all accusations of abuse.

YouTube in recent years has restricted more content amid increasing scrutiny on online cyberbullying, misinformation and hate speech. The policies have ensnared many channels, including those of far-right commentators, forcing them to seek haven on social media services such as Parler that tout more openness.

But Atajurt representatives fear pro-China groups who deny that human rights abuses exist in Xinjiang are using YouTube’s reporting features to remove their content by reporting it en masse, triggering an automatic block. Representatives shared videos on WhatsApp and Telegram with Reuters which they said described how to report Atajurt’s YouTube videos.

They also pointed to YouTube channels containing videos of Serikzhan Bilash’s face superimposed onto animals like monkeys and pigs which they said were denigrating Bilash’s character and work.

YouTube said channels are always welcome to move to alternatives. Its policies bar directing abusive attention by posting non-public personal information, such as names and addresses.

The service makes exceptions to some rules for videos that are educational, documentary or scientific - but Atajurt’s videos did not meet these requirements to a sufficient level, according to YouTube.

“We welcome responsible efforts to document important human rights cases around the world,” the company said. “We recognize that the intention of these videos was not to maliciously reveal PII ... and are working with Atajurt Kazakh to explain our policies.”

Odysee told Reuters that it welcomes and supports Atajurt.

Bilash, who was arrested multiple times in Kazakhstan for his work with Atajurt and eventually fled to Istanbul, said Atajurt equipment including hard disks and mobile phones had been confiscated multiple times by authorities - making YouTube the only place where their entire video collection was stored.

Atajurt plans to keep uploading to YouTube as long as it can.

“We will never delete it,” Bilash said, citing the importance of the service’s big audience.

“The day YouTube deactivated our channel, I felt I’d lost everything in the world… the new channel does not have so many subscribers,” he said, “but it is safe.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xinjiang#Hate Speech#Id Cards#Google#Lbry#Kazakh#U N#Muslim#Parler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Internet
News Break
Youtube
Country
China
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
TheWrap

YouTube Reverses Ban of Watchdog Group Right Wing Watch

YouTube on Monday overturned its suspension of Right Wing Watch, hours after the Google-owned video giant had booted the watchdog group from its platform. A Youtube spokesperson told TheWrap the group was “mistakenly suspended,” but declined to share more details on how the mistake was made. Earlier on Monday, RWW’s...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

YouTube suspends far-right watchdog’s channel

YouTube suspended on Monday the channel for “Right Wing Watch,” a group that monitors and reports on right-wing political organizations. In an email shared on Twitter by Right Wing Watch, YouTube stated that the suspension was due to “severe or repeated violations” of its platform’s community guidelines. Right Wing Watch...
TV & Videossoyacincau.com

Why did YouTube remove videos about human rights abuse in Xinjiang, China?

On 15 June 2021, Atajurt Kazakh Human Rights said that YouTube had disabled its channel entirely, telling the group it had received “too many strikes against its channel”. The channel documented testimonies from people who said that their families have disappeared in China’s Xinjiang region. The channel, which was restored...
Economyb975.com

China solar association says Xinjiang forced labour claims unfounded

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Claims that Chinese solar firms are benefiting from forced labour in Xinjiang are unfounded and unfairly stigmatise firms with operations there, the country’s solar association said. The United States last week banned imports from five Chinese solar companies accused of using forced labour in Xinjiang including Hoshine...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Hill

YouTube algorithm keeps recommending 'regrettable' videos

YouTube users have reported potentially objectionable content in thousands of videos recommended to them using the platform's algorithm, according to the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation. The findings, released Wednesday, revealed many instances of YouTube recommending videos that users had marked as "regrettable" — a broad category including misinformation, violence and hate...
Behind Viral Videoscoingeek.com

‘Women of BSV’ group joins BSV Roundtable on YouTube

Did you know there is a Twetch group named “Women of BSV” comprised of female leaders in the digital currency and blockchain space? There is, and you should listen to what they have to say. SirToshi recently joined Shem Booth-Spain on his BSV Channel on YouTube to interview the group on how they started, as well as the mass adoption of BSV and how to best get the right message out.
MoviesNew Haven Register

CAT&Docs Takes World Rights to Timely Afghan Girls Doc 'Melting Dreams' (EXCLUSIVE)

CAT&Docs, the Paris-based sales agency run by veteran Catherine Le Clef and partners Maelle Guenegues and Aleksandra Derewienko, has acquired the international rights to Haidy Kancler’s “Melting Dreams,” Variety has learned. The company will be launching sales during the Cannes Film Market, where the film will have a special screening on July 11.
Religionpersecution.org

CCP Unveils Propaganda Exhibit on Christianity in Shanghai

(International Christian Concern) – On June 29, human rights publication Bitter Winter released an article stating that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has unveiled an exhibition claiming that “Christianity Loves the Party” in Shanghai, China. The CCP has arrested, tortured, and killed countless Christians since its inception. However, CCP authorities...
POTUSNewsweek

Pastor Boasts 'Jesus Christ Shut Down Right Wing Watch' After YouTube's Ban—Just Before Its Reversal

Right-wing pastor Rick Wiles declared that "Jesus Christ shut down Right Wing Watch" just before YouTube reversed a ban on the group. On Monday, YouTube issued what was initially thought to be a permanent ban on Right Wing Watch, a group that has shared potentially unflattering videos featuring Wiles multiple times over the years. During an appearance on his conspiracy news outlet TruNews, Wiles celebrated the ban while insisting that it was a form of divine retribution against Right Wing Watch.
Universal, INEngadget

Amazon locks down some exclusive streaming rights for Universal movies

Amazon has struck a multi-year deal for exclusive Prime Video streaming rights for Universal's live-action theatrical releases. As Deadline reports, it's the first time Amazon has made such an agreement with a major US studio. The deal kicks in with Universal's 2022 slate of movies. Here's where things might get...
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best ring lights for YouTube, Zoom, videos and more

Using one of the best ring lights can can drastically improve your photos and videos into something people will immediately respond positively too. And regardless of why you want one of the best ring lights - from Zoom calls to work on your own vlog - there'll be something in this article that will perfectly suit your needs.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Minor Premise’ Rights Acquired by MPI Media Group Which Kicks Off Sales at Cannes Marché du Film (EXCLUSIVE)

MPI Media Group has acquired U.S. and international sales rights, outside the U.K. and Latin America, to award-winning sci-fi thriller “Minor Premise,” making its market debut at this year’s Cannes Marché du Film. MPI has already closed sales in three key territories: France to Koba Films, the Middle East to Phoenicia Pictures Intl. and in Taiwan with Moviecloud.

Comments / 0

Community Policy