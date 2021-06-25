AMD EPYC Milan Review Part 2: Testing 8 to 64 Cores in a Production Platform

Most Powerful Supercomputer In Essex … And The Entire UK. For the design of the Cambridge-1 supercomputer, NVIDIA went with fast and good as opposed to cheap, rolling out the entire build in less than 20 weeks but coming in about £32 million over budget. The supercomputer consists of 80 of NVIDIA’s DGX A100 systems which are connected via Infiniband, with each DGX A100 consisting of eight A100 GPUs, which totals up to 4,423,680 CUDA cores and 320GB of GPU RAM. Each DGX A100 also contains a pair of AMD EPYC 7742 CPUs, as well as up to 2TB system RAM, 30TB of NVME data cache drives, and two 1.92TB NVME SSDs for storage.