Rich people are racing to space and pop singer Khalid was on hand to perform at the on-the-ground celebration for British billionaire Richard Branson, who along with five other people took a brief successful flight into space today on the Virgin Galactic rocket plane. Khalid debuted his new single “New Normal” — which is set for an official release on 7/21 — at the launch site in the New Mexico desert. He was introduced by Stephen Colbert, who served as the MC for the Unity 22 livestream.