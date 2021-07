Benjamin Ryan Tillman. Image in the public domain. As noted in the June column, the South Carolina Constitution of 1868 was a remarkable document. African American males, comprising 60 percent of the voting population, were given equal protections under the law. It created counties, retired the parish electoral system and abolished property ownership as a qualification for office holding. It did away with debtors’ prison and made provisions for the deaf and blind. (Disfranchisement was limited to murder, robbery and dueling.) It created a State Board of Education and required maintenance of the state university and the creation of a normal school for teachers and an agricultural college. It gave women the right to control their property and to divorce.