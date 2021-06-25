Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Dental clinic expanding capacity to meet demand with Medicaid expansion

Augusta Free Press
 16 days ago

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic is working to increase its capacity by 40 percent this summer, allowing the clinic to offer 210 new appointment slots per month to Medicaid patients from the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro area. The expansion is in...

augustafreepress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Expansion#Dental Hygiene#Project A#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#Virginians#Ardc Executive#Board Of Directors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Facebook
Related
HealthAugusta Free Press

More than 750,000 adults gain new Virginia Medicaid dental benefit

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Gov. Ralph Northam today announced that more than 750,000 adult Medicaid members will have access to comprehensive dental services under a benefit that began today. The governor celebrated the launch of the new adult dental benefit during an event at the Capital...
Virginia StateWTOP

Medicaid adult dental benefit launches July 1 in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is expanding its Medicaid program to provide a comprehensive dental benefit to poor adults, meaning more than 750,000 Virginians will be eligible for the benefit starting Thursday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that it is part of a two-year state budget that includes $35 million in state...
Health Servicesfarmvilleherald.com

Dental services available through Medicaid

An estimated 750,000 more Virginians will have access to dental providers and services thanks to a new adult Medicaid benefit beginning July 1. Lawmakers approved the funding in last year’s General Assembly. The Virginia Dental Association is encouraging Medicaid members to learn more about coverage and find dentists at the...
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

BCBSND to provide Medicaid Expansion Managed Care

MINOT, N.D. – Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota will now provide Medicaid Expansion Managed Care Services across the state. The North Dakota Department of Human Services made the announcement Tuesday. The four-year contract with the insurance provider begins on Jan. 1. The department said North Dakota is one...
HealthWoodward News

Medicaid expansion will provide access to coverage for Oklahomans

Approximately 190,000 individuals between the ages of 19-64 in Oklahoma are now eligible for health coverage, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), thanks to Medicaid expansion made possible by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). On June 1, the state began accepting applications, and to date, over 120,000 people have applied for and were determined eligible to receive coverage. On July 1, these individuals will receive full Medicaid benefits, including access to primary and preventive care, emergency, substance abuse, and prescription drug benefits. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan (ARP), Oklahoma is eligible to receive additional federal funding for their Medicaid program, estimated to be nearly $500 million over two years. It is estimated that an additional 70,000 people in Oklahoma who have not yet applied are now eligible for coverage under Medicaid.
Politicspelicanpostonline.com

JBE celebrates the 5-year Anniversary of Medicaid Expansion

Louisiana marks five years since expanding Medicaid coverage for the hard working poor across our state. To date, more than 600,000 citizens are benefitting from access to quality healthcare that many otherwise have never been able to afford. Gov. John Bel Edwards first adopted Medicaid expansion in 2016 as his first official act as governor, making Louisiana the first state in the Deep South to participate. Since then it has provided preventive care as well as life-saving diagnosis and treatment for a multitude of serious diseases. This momentous expansion of healthcare coverage has dramatically changed the landscape for vulnerable communities and the healthcare sector for the better, and it has provided a critical safety net during the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.
Chicago, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Watch now: Dental care. Marriage therapy. Smoking cessation. What's included in expanded Medicaid plan Pritzker just signed

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois residents who have health coverage through Medicaid now have access to more services including mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment, smoking cessation and dental services. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 2294, which passed unanimously out of both chambers during the spring legislative session. “This...
Longview, WALongview Daily News

SmileMobile dental clinic coming to Longview next week

SmileMobile dental clinic will be in Longview Monday through Thursday to provide services to babies, children, youth, pregnant or postpartum people and adults on Apple Health (Medicaid) or who are uninsured. The dental bus will be parked at the Cowlitz Tribal Health Clinic at 1044 11th Ave. in Longview. People...
Enfield, NHValley News

NH Medicaid still neglects dental health care funding

ENFIELD — For the people with developmental disabilities who are under the care of Visions for Creative Housing Solutions, a routine dental appointment can clean out their modest savings accounts. The nonprofit serves 11 residents at its Enfield location and soon will serve 11 more in Lebanon when a second...
Oklahoma City, OKJournal Record

Medicaid enrollment expands, but many Oklahomans may not know

Dr. Daniel Joyce has been giving out a different type of news to patients at Lawton’s Hearts That Care Clinic. Joyce, who runs the nonprofit free clinic, has been talking to them to see if they’ll be eligible for free health coverage under the state’s Medicaid expansion. Time after time,...
Health Servicescbs19news

Medicaid members gain access to comprehensive dental services

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hundreds of thousands of Virginians who are on Medicaid now have access to comprehensive dental services. Governor Ralph Northam announced that more than 750,000 adult Medicaid members gained that benefit on July 1. According to a release, adult members who are currently eligible for full...
Owensboro, KYPosted by
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Community Dental Clinic loses dentist

The Community Dental Clinic announced recently the resignation of Dr. Brandon Taylor, who has been with the clinic for a decade. Taylor began his work with the dental clinic around 10 years ago and has served more than 15,000 patients in that time. According to board chairwoman Suzanne Craig, Taylor’s...
Oklahoma Stateoklahomawatch.org

The Long, Winding Road to Medicaid Expansion in Oklahoma

More than a decade after President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law, low-income Oklahomans are about to benefit for the first time from one of the health-care reform’s signature provisions. Starting July 1, Medicaid expansion will take effect in the state. Estimates show more than 200,0000 previously...
HealthJournal Record

Office Visit: Can state afford Medicaid expansion?

This week begins a new area in Oklahoma. On July 1, residents who applied and were approved for Medicaid benefits during mandated expansion enrollment, which began on June 1, will begin receiving benefits in our state. In June 2020, Question 802 passed in Oklahoma to allow for expansion of Medicaid...
Public HealthWashington Post

Health-care providers must mandate that their workers be vaccinated. The Hippocratic oath demands it.

Ashish K. Jha is dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. Recently, I accompanied a family member to a cancer clinic at a Boston hospital. We sat together in a full waiting room with 30 or 40 patients and their family members. The sense of fear was palpable. Yes, everyone wore masks and infection rates have fallen dramatically in Massachusetts, but if a single unvaccinated staff member was infected with covid-19, they would put all the patients in that room — many of whom are immunocompromised — at risk of severe illness and potentially death.
Jefferson City, MOFulton Sun

Crowd rallies for Medicaid expansion

Around 100 protestors gathered Thursday outside the Missouri Governor's Mansion to express support for expanding Medicaid, a measure heading to the Missouri Supreme Court this month. Missouri Jobs with Justice organized the protest, delivering pre-recorded messages it collected via a hotline, allowing participants to share their stories on the spot.
Illinois Statewmay.com

New Illinois law expands Medicaid services

(The Center Square) – A measure expanding Medicaid services that passed both chambers of the Illinois legislature unanimously is now law.Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 2294, bringing a variety of changes to the state’s Medicaid program.Stephanie Altman, with Shriver Center on Poverty Law, said the new law ensures more people impacted by the pandemic are covered, despite their income and employment status, with a provision that continues Medicaid eligibility up to a year after the COVID-19 emergency is lifted by the governor.“This legislation will also make health care coverage for children under the All Kids or CHIP program guaranteed under Medicaid without monthly premiums and reduce the harmful turning on and off of health care coverage permanently in Illinois,” Altman said at the signing ceremony in Downers Grove Tuesday.The Illinois Health and Hospital Association praised aspects of the new law, including allowing inpatient detox services more than once in 60 days and requiring inpatient coverage for opioid withdrawal treatment, if medically necessary.“There are other notable provisions in the Medicaid Omnibus legislation including a provision to require reimbursement for vaccinations at 70% of the median regional maximum rate; inpatient reimbursement for long-acting injectable medication for mental health and substance use disorders; a pilot program to prevent ‘lock-out’ kids who are staying beyond medical necessity; and reimbursement for immunosuppressive drugs for kidney transplants covered for noncitizens who meet residency and income criteria,” the group said in a policy position last month.Timothy Jackson with AIDS Foundation Chicago said the measure is a “major win” for the state’s Medicaid program. Among many provisions in the law, one measure Jackson said is important for those living with HIV is coverage of smoking cessation programs.“Smoking can shorten the life expectancy of a person living with HIV by an average of six years and it doubles the risk of death for people who living with HIV who are taking HIV treatment,” Jackson said.Other provisions of the new law the governor’s office outlined:Medicaid coverage for whole-health programsVeteran support specialists so our heroes receive care that recognizes their unique strugglesAn expansion of mental health resources through the addition of clinical professional counselors and the creation of a comprehensive statewide behavioral health strategyAn expansion of HFS’s Medicaid enrollment assistance program through application agents, technical assistance, and outreach grantsAn $80 million increase in the supportive living facility (SLF) rate – a 10% increase until March 31, 2022 – paid through federal ARPA funds.
Chicago, ILwsiu.org

Pritzker Signs Bill Expanding Covered Medicaid Services

Illinois residents who have health coverage through Medicaid now have access to a broad range of services including mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment, smoking cessation and dental services. Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 2294, which passed unanimously out of both chambers during the spring legislative session.

Comments / 0

Community Policy