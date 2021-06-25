Cancel
Music

JP Saxe Discusses How Living with Girlfriend Julia Michaels Influenced His 'Honest' Debut Album

By Topher Gauk-Roger
People
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJP Saxe could not be more "ecstatic" for the release of his debut album, a project he says he's been working on since the day he was born. The Canadian singer-songwriter, 28, received massive acclaim for his 2019 hit "If the World Was Ending," even earning a Grammy nomination for song of the year. Now Saxe is putting out his first full collection of tracks, titled Dangerous Levels of Introspection.

