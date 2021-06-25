Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Why the West Must Stand With Ukraine

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 17 days ago

Arseniy Yatsenyuk

Ukraine, Europe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tiknv_0af7xDIk00

In order not to lose Russia forever, the West must do everything possible and more to integrate Ukraine and other countries in Eastern Europe into a United Europe, and therefore into NATO and the EU. This is exactly what Mr. Putin fears. It proves that Russia too can be free and that Putin is not indispensable.

Why the West Must Stand With Ukraine

Berlin and Paris want to pretend that Russia is a normal country. They suggested inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to an EU summit for the first time since Russia forcibly annexed Crimea in 2014. Voiced after the summits of the Group of Seven, NATO, the United States, and the European Union, as well as President Biden’s first foreign tour, this suggestion leaves Ukrainians outraged.

Russia’s war against Ukraine was a topic at all of the major June meetings.

Ukrainians value solidarity. However, we also feel invisible barriers.

​The West offers no shortage of advice. Hold fast in the East and make progress on reform, Ukraine is being told by all. We want to resolve the Ukraine issue, many say. But they do not wish to provoke or alienate Russia.

More from The National Interest What Does Biden Really Want in Ukraine? Can Turkey and Ukraine Counter Russia in the Black Sea? Russia Announces Withdrawal of Forces From Ukraine Border

Not provoking and alienating autocratic Russia is truly a mission impossible. How could it be achieved? Should anything be sacrificed for this?

Let me give you a radical example.

Just imagine if there were no “Ukrainian issue.” More precisely, imagine there was no Ukraine. Imagine there were no Georgia or Moldova, and the democratic revolutions that swept Georgia, Ukraine, and now Belarus never took place.

Without these significant national movements for independence and democracy, there would no doubt be a renewed Soviet Union occupying our lands and nations and repeating the history of the 20 th century. One could assume that some Mr. Putin or a similar ex-KGB type hardliner would lead in such a renewed empire.

On our lands, they would have retained Soviet nuclear weapons, the third largest arsenal in the world. In addition, new Russian weapons aimed at the West would also be installed here.

There would be no independence of the Baltic nations. Neither Poland nor the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, let alone the Balkans, would be members of the EU and NATO. Instead, in these states, Moscow-aligned political forces would be effective in rebuilding a Soviet-style political architecture.

Would Europe be safe? Decidedly not.

In order not to lose Russia forever, the West must do everything possible and more to integrate Ukraine and other countries in our region into a United Europe, and therefore into NATO and the EU. This is exactly what Mr. Putin fears because Ukraine’s freedom means something more than our national interests. It proves that Russia too can be free and that Putin is not indispensable.

The historical moment demands nothing less than full-throated support for Ukraine’s membership to NATO. The West has no right to put Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, and, in the future, a free Belarus, on ice. We deserve and demand better.

We must be allowed to finally walk through the invisible barriers and proverbial Open Doors.  Look at the opinion polls. A majority of Ukrainians favor membership.

History is forcing the current Ukrainian government to continue our reforms at the pace and manner in which we actively started in 2014. Ukraine must prove its ability to eradicate corruption and implement European norms and principles.

To be clear, Ukraine must clean house. We need strict monitoring of reforms in Ukraine as was the case in 2014-16. Joint international and civil encouragement with clear benchmarks will bring about necessary results and real economic growth.

We need the West’s leadership to contain Russia. There is no place for Moscow at the EU or G7 summits. Mr. Putin will not stop his aggression. The Minsk agreements cannot bring peace to Ukraine and Europe. Let’s stop pretending otherwise.

The EU concept of “push back, constrain and engage” Russia won’t work. As soon as you invite the Kremlin to the EU table, be ready to engage with its new attempts to divide and conquer.

We long for the unity of the United States and Europe — but not at our expense. It will cost too much for everyone.

Arseniy Yatsenyuk was the Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2014-16.

Image: Reuters

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Eu Countries#Nato#Eu#Russian#The Group Of Seven#The European Union#Ukrainians#The National Interest#Soviet#Baltic#Minsk#Kremlin#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
Military19fortyfive.com

Does Russia Want a War with NATO In the Black Sea?

Last week, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin said that the incident involving the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender in the Black Sea could have triggered a global conflict, and it would have resulted in a war that the West knows it couldn’t win. Russia’s close encounter with the British warship, which was quickly followed by another incident involving a Dutch Navy vessel, came shortly before the annual Sea Breeze drills began in the Black Sea. This year’s installment of the naval exercises, which is being led by the United States and Ukraine, involved participants from around the world.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

War with Russia is not hypothetical and our lumbering bureaucracy is unprepared for it

In his recent annual “town hall,” Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled his resolve to take Moscow’s confrontation with Washington to the next level — an outright war that, in his view, the United States is unable to win. Having served as a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) intelligence officer for Russian doctrine and strategy, I am concerned that our government bureaucracy is indeed woefully unprepared for a full-on war with Russia, which appears to be a hypothetical scenario no longer.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. strikes deal with Russia to continue U.N. Syria aid access

UNITED NATIONS, July 9 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Friday extended a cross-border aid operation into Syria from Turkey after Russia agreed to a compromise in last-minute talks with the United States, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian help to millions of Syrians for up to 12 months. "Parents...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

War With Russia Is Not Hypothetical

In his recent annual “town hall,” Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled his resolve to take Moscow’s confrontation with Washington to the next level — an outright war that, in his view, the United States is unable to win. Having served as a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) intelligence officer for Russian doctrine and strategy, I am concerned that our government bureaucracy is indeed woefully unprepared for a full-on war with Russia, which appears to be a hypothetical scenario no longer.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Moldova holds elections set to weaken Russia's grip

Voters in Moldova head to the polls Sunday in a snap parliamentary election called by new President Maia Sandu to strengthen her position against pro-Russia forces.  The diaspora, which is more than a third of Moldova's eligible voters, already threw its support behind Sandu during the presidential polls.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Britain shows Biden how to deal with Russian aggression

The British government remains far too comfortable with the presence of Russian illicit finance on its soil. However, on Wednesday, Britain educated the Biden administration on how to deal with Russian aggression. The lesson came via the Royal Navy's deployment of its Type-45 air defense destroyer, the HMS Defender, within...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden wiped the smirk off Putin’s face

Seasoning and sobriety are underappreciated virtues in politics. Voters normally opt for novelty and excitement when choosing a president. The result is that we usually wind up with foreign policy neophytes in the Oval Office. When these tyros make their maiden trip abroad, they cause considerable jitters among observers and aides, who wonder: Will the president know what he is doing? Will he say something he shouldn’t? Will he be rolled by more experienced leaders?
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Russian Official Warns Conflict Between China, U.S. Would 'Exterminate All Mankind'

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov doesn't see war breaking out between China, Russia and the U.S., but if it did, it would "exterminate all mankind." As the United States' relationship with Russia and China deteriorated, the two countries grew closer. Russia and China have denied that there are any current plans for a military alliance, although both have kept the door open to the possibility of one, raising concerns that a pact between Moscow and Beijing could disrupt the world order.
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Moldova’s snap election is expected to erode Russia’s clout.

Moldova’s snap election is expected to erode Russia’s clout. Moldovan voters will go to the polls on Sunday in a quick legislative election called by President Maia Sandu to bolster her standing against pro-Russia groups. Sandu, who wants Moldova to join the European Union, upset President Igor Dodon, who was...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Hackers demand $70 million to end biggest ransomware attack on record

Cybersecurity teams are working feverishly to stem the impact of the single biggest global ransomware attack on record, with some details emerging about how the Russia-linked gang behind it breached the company whose software was the conduit. An affiliate of the notorious REvil gang, best known for extorting $11 million...

Comments / 0

Community Policy