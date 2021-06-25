Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

The final frontier: FAA says Virgin Galactic can blast paying customers into space

By Lauren Barry
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 17 days ago

FAA says Virgin Galactic can fly customers to space. The company said in a press release that it is the first to receive approval to take customers into space following a successful test flight.

