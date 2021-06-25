The final frontier: FAA says Virgin Galactic can blast paying customers into space

You’d think that Elon Musk and Richard Branson would hold grudges against each other when they both have space tourism plans, but that’s not true — if anything, they’re surprisingly buddy-buddy. Virgin Galactic told the Wall Street Journal in a statement that Musk bought a ticket aboard the company’s air-launched rockets. It’s not certain just where the SpaceX founder is in the queue, but it’s safe to say his ride will garner some attention.