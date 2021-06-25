Pennsylvania to Lift Masking Order Monday; People Still Asked to Wear Masks where Required
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is lifting its statewide order requiring face coverings Monday, June 28, at 12:01 a.m. “Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status,” said acting secretary of health Alison Beam.www.erienewsnow.com