Pennsylvania to Lift Masking Order Monday; People Still Asked to Wear Masks where Required

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennsylvania Department of Health is lifting its statewide order requiring face coverings Monday, June 28, at 12:01 a.m. “Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status,” said acting secretary of health Alison Beam.

