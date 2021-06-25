Experts call for greater integration of mental health policies and workplace interventions
The health care industry is not doing enough to focus on mental illness, according to a new opinion piece on HealthAffairs.org. “Despite advances in the diagnosis and treatment of these conditions, and considerable progress on including mental health care in health insurance, people with mental illness — including those with moderate illnesses such as depression or anxiety — continue to be tenuously connected to work and, hence, to full participation in society,” Amanda Goorin, Richard G. Frank, and Sherry Glied collectively wrote. “Mental illnesses pose difficulties for workers because their symptoms can interfere with essential workplace skills, such as participating effectively in teams, interacting with customers and co-workers, and maintaining concentration.”www.benefitspro.com