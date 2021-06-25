Experts call for greater integration of mental health policies and workplace interventions

Physical performance is not merely a physical feat. For athletes to perform at their very best, whether at the age-group level or in elite competition, they also have to home their mental skills. And that means an athlete’s mental health needs must be addressed. The evidence is clear that mind and body work in tandem. Though many assume endurance athletes, who are flush with feel-good endorphins from hours spent training, are immune from mental health issues like depression, anxiety, substance abuse, or eating disorders, the numbers tell a different story. Mental illness affects 20% of the general population in the U.S., but one study shows 37% of endurance athletes report being diagnosed with mental illness, and 46% showed risk factors for mental health issues.