Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia football offseason stays spicy with 3 big mysteries

By Mike Griffith
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b38JI_0af7wXbP00

ATHENS — The football offseason is always filled with unknowns, players pushing themselves to the max, frames filling out with age and maturity.

Competition, position changes, injuries, off-field issues and incidents and now transfers all play a role in team chemistry, as there’s a reaction for every reaction.

Each player, each piece, is part of a team’s DNA, a potential multiplier, divider, addition or subtraction.

The Georgia Bulldogs have one of the more positive formulas for success in Year Six of Kirby Smart’s tenure as head coach.

Smart has built a successful football culture, the program having proven itself an annual national championship contender that grows and develops players for the NFL as well as in the classroom.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#American Football#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Virgin Galactic's rocket reaches edge of space with Richard Branson on board

Richard Branson has some new bragging rights. Branson, the British entrepreneur, earned his astronaut wings Sunday after flying to the edge of space aboard a rocket-powered vehicle developed by his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic. The test flight — Virgin Galactic's first expedition with a full crew — is a major boost for the company, which aims to start commercial flights with paying customers next year.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
UFCFox News

Conor McGregor undergoes 3 hours of surgery, shares update on status

Conor McGregor underwent successful surgery on his leg on Sunday and shared an update on his status a day after suffering the gruesome injury at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. McGregor and his agent Audie A. Attar, of Paradigm Sports, released statements on Twitter. "Just out of the surgery room...

Comments / 0

Community Policy