Georgia football offseason stays spicy with 3 big mysteries

ATHENS — The football offseason is always filled with unknowns, players pushing themselves to the max, frames filling out with age and maturity.

Competition, position changes, injuries, off-field issues and incidents and now transfers all play a role in team chemistry, as there’s a reaction for every reaction.

Each player, each piece, is part of a team’s DNA, a potential multiplier, divider, addition or subtraction.

The Georgia Bulldogs have one of the more positive formulas for success in Year Six of Kirby Smart’s tenure as head coach.

Smart has built a successful football culture, the program having proven itself an annual national championship contender that grows and develops players for the NFL as well as in the classroom.

