2021 MLB Trade Deadline: 5 landing spots for Reds slugger Nick Castellanos

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2), left, and Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jesse Winker (33), walk in from the outfield. Well, it happened again. Yet another national pundit added his name to laundry list of so-called experts who chose to disrespect the Cincinnati Reds All-Star hopefuls. In his latest piece for MLB.com, Will Leitch ranked every All-Star finalist. To the surprise of no one, Leitch did not include Jesse Winker among the Top 3 outfielders in the National League.