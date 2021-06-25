Cancel
Godfrey, IL

L&C Summerfest Welcomes Prospective Students Back To Campus

RiverBender.com
 16 days ago
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is planning a recruitment event and summer barbecue Thursday, July 15, to welcome prospective and current students back to campus. “We’re excited to be able to meet prospective students in person again, for the first time in a long time, and have them on campus to show them what we have to offer,” Recruiter Amy Bowling said. “Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about becoming a Trailblazer and mingle with other Continue Reading

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

