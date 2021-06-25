L&C Summerfest Welcomes Prospective Students Back To Campus

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is planning a recruitment event and summer barbecue Thursday, July 15, to welcome prospective and current students back to campus. “We’re excited to be able to meet prospective students in person again, for the first time in a long time, and have them on campus to show them what we have to offer,” Recruiter Amy Bowling said. “Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about becoming a Trailblazer and mingle with other Continue Reading