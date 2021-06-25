Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

WATCH: Four hard truths about the 2021 Georgia football team

By Connor Riley
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNU0E_0af7wKNC00

Georgia enters the 2021 season with plenty of promise. The Bulldogs offense seems poised to take the next step under Todd Monken, while Georgia has what should be an elite front seven. Georgia has also recruited at an elite level in recent years to address some of the departures.

But that wealth of talent does help cover up for some of the issues that still face this Georgia team. Despite tons of hype, JT Daniels did play just four games in the 2021 season. The offensive line struggled to end the season and there are still questions about who might play left tackle.

Georgia has brought in at least two transfers to address concerns in the secondary, but will the group have developed enough chemistry in time for the Clemson game? And how will the Bulldogs go about replacing Azeez Ojulari and Jermaine Johnson?

The DawgNation team of Connor Riley, Jeff Sentell, Mike Griffith and Brandon Adams address some of the concerns Georgia has going into the season.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Todd Monken
Person
Jermaine Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Truths#Clemson#American Football#Dawgnation#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Virgin Galactic's rocket reaches edge of space with Richard Branson on board

Richard Branson has some new bragging rights. Branson, the British entrepreneur, earned his astronaut wings Sunday after flying to the edge of space aboard a rocket-powered vehicle developed by his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic. The test flight — Virgin Galactic's first expedition with a full crew — is a major boost for the company, which aims to start commercial flights with paying customers next year.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...

Comments / 0

Community Policy