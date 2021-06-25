Cancel
NHL

Canadiens punch ticket to first Stanley Cup Final since 1993

By Brayton J Wilson
97.1 The Ticket
 16 days ago

For the first time since 1993, the Montreal Canadiens will play in the Stanley Cup Final after a 3-2 overtime win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Vegas Golden Knights.

97.1 The Ticket

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

NHLNHL

Vasilevskiy wins Conn Smythe Trophy for Lightning

TAMPA -- Andrei Vasilevskiy was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. Vasilevskiy was voted the winner after he helped the Tampa Bay Lightning repeat as Stanley Cup champions. He made 22 saves in a 1-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Cup Final at Amalie Arena.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

THW 2021 Mock NHL Draft Round 2: Our Armchair GMs Make Their Picks

Similar to the 2020 iteration, the 2021 NHL Draft did not happen at the end of June. This year it will happen at the end of July when we normally would be talking about free agency. Instead, we at The Hockey Writers are getting you ready for the upcoming draft with our usual prospect profiles, features, rankings, and of course, our annual mock draft. On Monday we released the results of the first round which can be found here:
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Lightning, Blues, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Oilers…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, less than 24 hours after the 2021 Stanley Cup was awarded, there is already chatter about how the two teams in the Final will move forward with their roster. Will the back-to-back championship Tampa Bay Lightning lose as many as four or five major players? So too, will the Montreal Canadiens bring everyone back? Meanwhile, reports out of St. Louis are that Blues’ forward Vladimir Tarasenko has officially requested a trade. Finally, reports are that Taylor Hall is receiving outside interest from teams, including possibly the Toronto Maple Leafs, while the Edmonton Oilers might be prone to pick up the phone and call GM Kyle Dubas about a trade.
NHLNHL

Mishkin's Musings: How the Lightning beat the Canadiens

When the NHL playoffs began, few expected the Montreal Canadiens to reach the Stanley Cup Final. The Habs finished 18th in overall league standings and were the lowest point-total team to qualify. Not many minds were changed about Montreal's fortunes when the Canadiens went down three games to one in...
NHLNBC Sports

Canadiens-Lightning stream – Stanley Cup Final Game 1 on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final begins with Monday’s Game 1 between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. Canadiens-Lightning stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here. This is...
NHLchatsports.com

Five Free Agents The Montreal Canadiens Should Re-Sign This Offseason

Apr 23, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme on his bench against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports. The offseason having now officially begun, free agency is right around the corner, set to start on July...
NHLNHL

Kraken to play first game Sept. 26 against Canucks in preseason

WHL arenas will host expansion team; Climate Pledge Arena to open mid-October. The Seattle Kraken will play their first NHL game Sept. 26 against the Vancouver Canucks in the preseason. It will take place at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Washington, home of the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey...
NHLNBC Sports

Should Canadiens stick with Ducharme as head coach?

During their end-of-season press conferences, the Canadiens reflected on their run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, with some talk of the future. Plenty was clarified, including Corey Perry not being ready to retire. But one thing that’s not yet fully clear is if the Canadiens will lift the “interim” tag and make Dominique Ducharme their full-time head coach.
NHLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Lightning – Canadiens: Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Betting Odds & Picks

We have a Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Josh Anderson scored in overtime to keep the Montreal Canadiens alive on Monday night. The Lightning now have a 3-1 lead as the series shifts back to Tampa Bay. Make sure to bookmark our daily NHL Picks page to get...
NHLchatsports.com

2021 Flames UFA Targets: Tomas Tatar

Welcome to FlamesNation’s 2021 Flames UFA Targets series, in which our team of writers will assess some of the key players set to become unrestricted free agents on July 28, 2021. The Montreal Canadiens acquired Tomas Tatar back in 2018 as part of the deal which sent former Habs captain...
HockeyBleacher Report

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov Played with Fractured Rib Injury in Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay Lightning superstar forward Nikita Kucherov played through a fractured rib during the Stanley Cup Final. Kucherov's agent, Dan Milstein, revealed the nature of the injury Thursday to Joe Smith of The Athletic. Milstein also told Smith that Kucherov required multiple injections throughout the series after suffering the injury...
NHLYardbarker

Today in Hockey History: July 11

The Pittsburgh Penguins traded away one of the greatest players in their franchise history on this date. Plus, a pair of Hockey Hall of Famers were born who won three Stanley Cups between them. So let’s begin our daily trip back in time to relive all the best moments from July 11.
NHLYardbarker

Canucks Potential Trade Partners: Tampa Bay Lightning

With the summer sun burning bright and the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft, NHL Draft, and free agency still weeks away, let’s pass the time with everyone’s favourite offseason hobby, trade speculation. After Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning made it known that he was going to be “aggressive” this offseason, it became even more relevant to discuss.

