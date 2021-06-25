Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Widow seeks 'thorough' investigation into John McAfee death

By RENATA BRITO and ARITZ PARRA
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQCd0_0af7wAXw00

SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain — (AP) — The widow of John McAfee, the British-American tycoon who died in a Spanish prison this week while awaiting extradition to the United States, on Friday demanded a “thorough investigation” of his death, saying her husband did not appear suicidal when they last spoke.

Authorities in Spain are conducting an autopsy on McAfee’s body but have said that everything at the scene in his cell indicated that the 75-year-old killed himself.

An official source familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press that a suicide note had been found in McAfee's pocket. The source, who was not authorized to speak about an ongoing judicial inquiry, refused to comment on the content of the note.

McAfee's Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said that the family had not been informed by authorities about the note.

In her first public remarks since the software entrepreneur's death on Wednesday, McAfee's widow Janice McAfee said she wanted a “thorough investigation” to provide “answers about this was able to happen.”

“His last words to me were ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening,’” the 38-year-old told reporters outside the Brians 2 penitentiary northwest of Barcelona where she recovered her late husband's belongings. She said they spoke earlier on the day he was found dead.

“Those words are not words of somebody who is suicidal,” she added.

John McAfee was arrested at the Barcelona airport in October last year on a warrant issued by prosecutors in Tennessee who were seeking up to three decades of imprisonment for allegedly evading more than $4 million in taxes.

The day before he was found dead, Spain's National Court had announced that it was agreeing to his extradition to the U.S. but the decision was not final.

“We had a plan of action already in place to appeal that decision,” Janice McAfee told reporters. “I blame the U.S. authorities for this tragedy: Because of these politically motivated charges against him my husband is now dead.”

The National Court judge said John McAfee had provided no evidence to back his allegations that he was being politically persecuted. “On the contrary, according to his own testimony, he took part in primaries of a certain party to defend his convictions with a result little favorable to him,” the judge wrote in the ruling seen by AP.

In an e-mailed statement, the U.S. State Department confirmed for the first time the tycoon’s death, offering the family condolences. It said: “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate assistance to the family. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

Results of McAfee's autopsy could take “days or weeks," authorities have said.

The couple reportedly met in 2012 in Miami and married the following year. John McAfee had several children from previous relationships, Janice McAfee said.

The entrepreneur had not been connected with the companies that took over the antivirus software he built after he sold his shares in the 1990s. That early success had made McAfee rich and followed him in his troubled biography.

In 2012, he was sought for questioning in connection with the murder of his neighbor in Belize, but was never charged with a crime. The controversy didn't stop him from making long-shot runs for the U.S. presidency starting in 2016.

But it was his more recent tax problems that kept him away from the U.S., the country where the British-born entrepreneur was raised and had built his early success.

The Tennessee prosecutors' indictments from 2020 showed that the tycoon allegedly failed to declare income made by promoting cryptocurrencies, attending speaking engagements and selling the rights for a documentary on his eventful life.

“Even though he was born in England, America was his home," Janice McAfee said. "He came there when he was a child. He had his first girlfriend there, his first case, you know, his first job. He made his first millions there and he wanted to be there. But, you know, politics just wouldn’t allow for that to happen.”

John McAfee's social media postings indicated that he had chosen a northeastern Spanish coastal resort town as his base in Europe at least since late 2019.

“All John wanted to do was spend his remaining years fishing and drinking," his widow said on Friday. “He had hope that things would work out. We knew that there would be an uphill battle to continue to fight this situation. But he’s a fighter ... And anybody that knows John, that knows him even a little bit, knows that about him."

“He was just so loving. He had a big heart and he just loved people and he just wanted to have peace in his life," Janice McAfee added. “My prayers are that his soul has found the peace in death that he could not find in life."

__

Parra reported from Madrid.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Sant Esteve Sesrovires#Ap#British#Spanish#Mcafee#The Associated Press#Brians 2#National Court#The U S State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

John McAfee’s family question suicide ruling and call for second autopsy

The death of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee has been ruled a suicide in a preliminary autopsy, a report by El Pais has claimed.The Spanish newspaper reported that several unnamed sources close to the case said that the medical examination ruled McAfee took his own life before he was found dead in jail on Wednesday.McAfee has been held at the Spanish prison near Barcelona since he was detained last October at Barcelona airport following years on the run from US authorities.The news of McAfee’s death came on the same day that news broke that his extradition to the US had...
Public SafetyVanity Fair

Report: John McAfee Autopsy Rules His Death a Suicide

John McAfee, the creator of the antivirus software carrying his name, died in a Spanish prison cell last week, where he was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges. McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villalba, told Reuters last week that prison wardens found him hanging in his cell. As the outlet noted on Monday, the Spanish newspaper El País has now reported, citing sources familiar with the process, that an official autopsy ruled McAfee’s death a suicide. A spokesperson for the Catalonian court system overseeing the autopsy told Reuters that it didn’t have any information on the report.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

John McAfee’s Autopsy Showed He Died by Suicide in Prison Cell: Spanish Newspaper

An autopsy has confirmed that tech mogul John McAfee died by suicide as he awaited extradition to the U.S. in his Spanish prison cell, sources told Spain’s El País newspaper. News of the preliminary autopsy’s findings comes after reports that McAfee was found dead last Wednesday with a suicide note in his pocket. While his lawyer, Javier Villalba, has said the multimillionaire was devastated to learn last week that he would be extradited to the U.S. to face tax-evasion charges, his wife, Janice McAfee, told reporters that they spoke just hours before his death and he didn’t seem suicidal. She’s demanded a “thorough investigation” into his death. “We had a plan of action already in place to appeal that decision,” Janice McAfee said of the extradition. “I blame the U.S. authorities for this tragedy. Because of these politically motivated charges against him my husband is now dead.”
ObituariesThe Guardian

John McAfee obituary

As the inventor of the antivirus software that bears his name, John McAfee, who has died aged 75 after apparently taking his own life in a Spanish prison, turned paranoia into a fortune. He was one of the first successful self-promoting celebrity millionaires whose power and media exposure provide untold influence in the US.
Public Safetyuncrazed.com

Antivirus Creator, John McAfee, Discovered Dead In Prison

John McAfee, 75, was discovered dead in his prison cell after his extradition to the US was approved. According to Reuters the justice department in Catalan believes “everything points” to McAfee taking his own life. McAfee evaded US authorities for years and was wanted in several states for tax evasion...
TwitterCoinTelegraph

Janice McAfee can't 'accept the suicide story' about John's death

Janice McAfee, the widow of anti-virus pioneer John McAfee, says that she can’t “accept the suicide story” relating to the death of her husband until an investigation has been completed. In a July 7 Twitter post, McAfee noted that she is still in shock, as she expressed her disbelief that...
ComputersCosmos

John McAfee cures a virus

John McAfee, a pioneer in the development of antivirus computer software, died on 23 June 2021. News reports say the 75-year-old killed himself while in prison near Barcelona, Spain, where he was awaiting extradition to the United States to face charges of tax evasion. McAfee gained widespread recognition in the...
Celebritiesbadcryptopodcast.com

Remembering John McAfee

The older you get the more you realize that life is indeed short. While the meme featuring Dwight Shrute says “false, it’s the longest thing you do”, it’s true that our time on this planet is brief, especially in relation to the history of the universe. A couple of weeks ago we all heard the news that John McAfee, an icon in the tech and blockchain space, and a colorful character who marched to the beat of his own drummer, had died.
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
Lexington, TNmckenziebanner.com

John McAfee Found Dead in Prison Cell in Barcelona

John McAfee, the British-American founder of McAfee antivirus, was found dead in his cell in a prison near Barcelona on Wednesday around 1 p.m. McAfee, known for his outlaw style and the antivirus software that still bears his name, even though his family no longer owns the company, once resided in Lexington, Tennessee and adopted a dog from the Carroll County Humane Society.
Public Safetybitcoin.com

FBI Seizes 800 Beverly Hills Safety Deposit Boxes With $86M, Attorneys Claim Fed's Raid 'Unconstitutional'

The Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) is under fire for an alleged unconstitutional seizure of 800 safety deposit boxes in Beverly Hills. According to reports, the FBI confiscated $86 million in cash, jewelry, and thousands of gold and silver bars. Box holders and their lawyers are calling out the federal law enforcement agency for lacking sufficient proof that the boxes held evidence of being tied to specific crimes.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.

Comments / 0

Community Policy