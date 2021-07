Jacob deGrom was announced as the only Met to make the All-Star team Sunday. It’s his fourth All-Star selection. It’s a bit of an upset as Taijuan Walker and Marcus Stroman were candidates to make the team as they pitched to a sub-3.00 ERA over the first half of the year. Edwin Diaz, who’s been one of the best closers in baseball, didn’t make the team, either. They’re three parts of the best pitching staff in baseball so far.