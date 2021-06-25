Meet the 23-year-old Ho-Chunk farmer who inspired Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ indigenous installation
Upon discovering an Indian tea installation at Olbrich Botanical Gardens nearly two years ago, Rita Peters, 23-year-old of Ho-Chunk descent, had to learn more. Erin Presley is a horticulturist at Olbrich and runs the Herb Garden, a place where she chooses to showcase different cultures. When Peters was an Olbrich volunteer, what she thought was a Native American garden, was instead a partnership with a local Ayurvedic spa to create an Indian theme for the Herb Garden. Presley explained that she was growing tropical plants, such as bananas, and a range of Ayurvedic herbs and spices like ginger and turmeric.www.news8000.com