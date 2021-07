Oreo is at it again, creating some brand-new cookie flavors that leave us drooling and making an extra trip to the grocery store. Their latest is limited-edition salted caramel brownie cookies. Inspired by the sweet and savory flavors of a salted caramel brownie, the cookie features two layers of creme — one caramel and one brownie-flavored. For the first time in Oreo history, the cookie also has salt sprinkled on top of the chocolate wafer, which is designed to give it a perfect sweet-to-savory ratio. Sounds like it will still go well with a glass of milk!