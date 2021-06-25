Natural Deodorants That Actually Work

Unlike the plant-based protein options currently in the marketplace, the Actual Veggies line isn’t trying to approximate the taste of meat. Every ¼-pound, thick-cut Actual Veggies patty is filled with fresh veggie-only ingredients, and is gluten-, soy- and nut-free, vegan; kosher and Certified Non-GMO, with no fillers, preservatives or unpronounceable ingredients. The naturally colorful line consists of The Actual Black Burger, made with black beans, carrots, red onions, red peppers, parsnips, oats, cassava flour, lemon and a signature spice blend, and containing 8 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber and 0 grams of saturated fat, at 190 calories; The Actual Orange Burger, made with sweet potatoes, carrots, red peppers, cauliflower, navy beans, oats, onions, lemon, cassava flour and a signature spice blend, and containing 6 grams of protein, 9 grams of fiber and 0 grams of saturated fat, at 190 calories; The Actual Purple Burger, made with beets, carrots, onions, quinoa, navy beans, oats, lemons, cassava flour and a signature spice blend, and containing 8 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber and 0 grams of saturated fat, at 190 calories; and The Actual Green Burger, made with kale, broccoli, zucchini, oats, parsnips, navy beans, peas, quinoa, hemp seeds, lemon cassava flour, and a signature spice blend, and containing 7 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber and 0 grams of saturated fat, at 180 calories. A 2-pack of any variety of Actual Veggies retails for a suggested $8.99.