RE-LIVE IT ALL: Evan Roberts' Milk Bath saga

Welcome back to our summer series on teaching the game of hockey. For those who missed the preliminary piece on college hockey and how the sport operates at a program level (and how it differs from the NHL), you can still read it here. Now we are about to dig into the meat of this series, which is deconstructing the intricacies of the game, analyzing how teams play, how coaches think, what strategies they employ, and how to think about hockey in a smarter way. Today we will begin by talking about offensive transition play, which comprises a big chunk of the game. Particularly, how teams go from defense to offense, how they take the puck out of their own zone and end up in the opponent's zone. Really there are four main components to talk about: zone exits, regroups, counters, and zone entries. Let's go through each.