Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

SpaceX delays next rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

St. Augustine Record
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article--- Update: SpaceX is now targeting 2:56 p.m ET Tuesday, June 29, for this launch. Read the latest here. SpaceX confirmed a delay of its next Falcon 9 launch on Thursday, saying teams at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station need more time to prepare the rocket and its payloads. "Team...

www.staugustine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacex#Space Station#Rocket Launch#Space Force#Spacex#Transporter 2#Falcon 9#Instagram
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Spacecom extends AsiaSat satellite leasing deal

TAMPA, Fla. — Israeli fleet operator Spacecom has secured an extension to use AsiaSat-8 until 2024, filling a coverage gap left by the loss of its Amos-6 satellite in 2016. The company agreed to lease Hong Kong-based AsiaSat’s satellite, which it calls Amos-7, for an extra two years for an annual fee of $14 million.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Stellar Project Announces LaserCube Maiden Flight Mission

LaserCube, Stellar Project’s first optical communication terminal for small satellites,. has been launched into space onboard D-Orbit’s ION Satellite Carrier in SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Transporter-2 mission. Now, the company is ready to test the payload in orbit. Padua - Stellar Project space technology startup, launches LaserCube Maiden Flight. The payload...
Aerospace & DefenseKokomo Perspective

4 Space Stocks To Watch Today After Richard Branson’s Successful Space Flight

Are These The Top Space Stocks To Buy Right Now Amid Virgin Galactic’s Successful Trip To Space?. Space stocks have been trending in the stock market lately. This is due to the fact that the space industry is undergoing a widespread transformation as we speak. In the past, most of the attention was on military contracts or communication satellites. However, commercial interest in space travel has now been gaining traction. Have you dreamt of traveling to space and experiencing zero gravity? Believe it or not, this could all come to reality sooner than you think. Well, for some people at least. We have billionaires such as Amazon.com’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Jeff Bezos announced that he and his brother Mark will fly on a crewed space flight from his rocket company Blue Origin later this month.
AstronomyWashington Post

New Space Race Shoots for Moon and Mars on a Budget

The first space race was a competition between the U.S. and the Soviet Union for national pride and military advantage. Now NASA is farming out missions to private companies, and other countries have joined the race — notably China and India. The moon and Mars remain tantalizing goals for many nations, as are the technological advances that space exploration can drive.
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

Elon Musk Reveals New SpaceX Autonomous Spaceport Drone Ship Called “A Shortfall of Gravitas”

Elon Musk revealed SpaceX’s new autonomous spaceport drone ship, and it’s called A Shortfall of Gravitas (ASOG), named after the science fiction series Culture by Scottish writer Iain Banks. This new vessel joins Just Read The Instructions (JRTI) and Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY) in recovering rockets at sea, as it just began its first sea trial just outside of Port Fourchon. Read more for a video and additional information.
Dulles, VAPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NASA, Northrop Grumman Finalize Moon Outpost Living Quarters Contract

NASA and Northrop Grumman of Dulles, Virginia, have finalized a contract to develop the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) for Gateway, which will be a critical way station and outpost in orbit around the Moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program. NASA and its commercial and international partners are building Gateway to support science investigations […] The post NASA, Northrop Grumman Finalize Moon Outpost Living Quarters Contract appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Northrop to complete first crew module for NASA’s Artemis program

Northrop Grumman has finalized a contract with NASA to provide the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) module for NASA’s Gateway. Under the $935 million contract, Northrop Grumman will complete the design and development activity currently underway and will also be responsible for integrating HALO with the Power and Propulsion Element provided by Maxar Technologies.
Pasadena, CANASA

Ingenuity Spots Rover Tracks During Ninth Flight

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter captured this image of tracks made by the Perseverance rover during its ninth flight, on July 5, 2021, the 133rd Martian day, or sol, of the rover’s mission. A portion of the helicopter’s landing gear can be seen at top left. A key objective for Perseverance’s...
Aerospace & Defensecheddar.com

Richard Branson Rockets to Outer Space in Historic Launch

Billionaire Richard Branson and his company Virgin Galactic made a historic trip to space on Sunday. Branson, two pilots and three others took a 2,300 mile-per-hour ride more than 50-miles up to touch the edge of space. The trip ended roughly one hour later when the VSS Unity space plane landed safely at Spaceport America. For more on this, Emilee Speck, Space reporter at WKMG and Clickorlando.com joined Cheddar's Opening Bell.
Aerospace & DefenseCosmos

Operator, get me Voyager on the line …

The interplanetary switchboard is getting jammed, NASA has warned. Its Deep Space Network – a global array of antennae that communicate with spacecraft – is getting overloaded, as space gets busier than ever before. Canberra’s facility and its sisters in California and Spain have had recent upgrades, but DSN manager...
Waco, TXKWTX

Elon Musk says SpaceX planning second rocket facility near Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a series of tweets on Saturday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced the company is building a second rocket engine factory near its existing facility in Central Texas with the hope of one day powering a fleet capable of creating a city on Mars by the year 2050.

Comments / 0

Community Policy