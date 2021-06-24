SpaceX delays next rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Are These The Top Space Stocks To Buy Right Now Amid Virgin Galactic’s Successful Trip To Space?. Space stocks have been trending in the stock market lately. This is due to the fact that the space industry is undergoing a widespread transformation as we speak. In the past, most of the attention was on military contracts or communication satellites. However, commercial interest in space travel has now been gaining traction. Have you dreamt of traveling to space and experiencing zero gravity? Believe it or not, this could all come to reality sooner than you think. Well, for some people at least. We have billionaires such as Amazon.com’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Jeff Bezos announced that he and his brother Mark will fly on a crewed space flight from his rocket company Blue Origin later this month.