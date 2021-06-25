ADVOCATE ARCHIVES: In 1965, a man injured after fall from Highland Light to the beach

A holdup occurred here for the first time in years on Sunday at 11 P.M. According to the report of Patrolman William Carlos, Ray Thompson, one of the crew of the New Bedford scallop boat, “Minnie V.,” was in company with Miss Josephine Perry at the harbor front at Grozier’s lawn, when a stranger appeared, asking for a cigarette and a match. As Mr. Thompson handed him these, the man thrust a hard instrument into the fisherman’s side. He then went through the latter’s pocket extracting only $2.00.