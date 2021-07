Broome County’s pandemic State of Emergency is over and its senior centers are again offering services including hot meals and social programs. County Executive Jason Garnar says with the new infection rates of one or two a day and several days with no new fatalities from COVID-19, he would not renew the executive State of Emergency order in place for 475 days after it expired at 3 p.m. July 1. The Democrat says there are no restrictions remaining, so there was no reason to continue the historic order, which was the longest ever emergency declaration in effect in county history.