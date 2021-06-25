Cancel
Ramsey County, MN

North St. Paul woman charged after authorities say she fired gun through her bedroom door and hitting her ex-boyfriend

By Deanna Weniger
Pioneer Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA North St. Paul woman was charged this week with second-degree assault after authorities say she shot her ex-boyfriend through her bedroom door. Gloria Shalaya Phillips, 36, told police that about 10 p.m. June 21 her ex-boyfriend let himself into her apartment in the 2300 block of 11th Avenue, according to the complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court. He was not named in the complaint.

